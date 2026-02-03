Former Navy SEAL and GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden dropped a truth bomb on Stephen A. Smith during a tense interview, exposing the hate-fueled mainstream media for what they really are.

“A 37-year-old woman decided to go out and weaponize her car against federal agents. How did that happen?” Van Orden pressed Smith. “Because she has heard over and over again that Trump is a Nazi and these ICE agents are Gestapo, and its gotta stop!”

Anti-ICE protests in Minnesota funded by dark money from China, billionaires

An estimated 15,000 left-wing activists marched in Minneapolis on Friday demanding an end to ICE operations, but the “grassroots” protest was actually backed by megadonor networks including China-based millionaire Neville Singham and billionaires George Soros and Hansjörg Wyss.

Why it matters: Extreme Communist groups funded by Singham’s network are now marching alongside mainstream organizations like the American Federation of Teachers and the Ford Foundation — a troubling development that signals “self-policing on the left seems to be disappearing,” influence expert Scott Walter told The NY Post.

The money trail: Key protest groups have received massive funding including Indivisible ($7.6 million from Soros’ Open Society Foundation, $6.5 million from Wyss), Sunrise Movement ($2 million from the Arabella network), and Unidos Minnesota (funded through grants from Arabella, Amalgamated Charitable Foundation, and McKnight Foundation). Singham’s People’s Forum and Party for Socialism and Liberation promoted the protests through social media.

The big picture: The protests were organized under the 50501 network, a mysterious group founded immediately after Trump’s second inauguration by an anonymous Reddit user called u/Evolved_Fungi. House Oversight Committee Republicans are investigating whether Singham’s financial support violates the Foreign Agents Registration Act and constitutes Chinese Communist Party propaganda efforts. “If it was organic, you would see multiple protests going on simultaneously, but you don’t see that,” foreign affairs expert Ian Oxnevad said, noting the coordinated nature of demonstrations.

Federal immigration agents in Minneapolis to wear body cameras after fatal shootings

Every federal immigration officer in Minneapolis will now be equipped with body cameras following two recent fatal shootings of anti-ICE protesters, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday after consulting with border czar Tom Homan.

Why it matters: The decision comes after Border Patrol agents fatally shot Alex Pretti and ICE agents killed Renee Good, sparking national controversy and leading Trump to replace Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino with Homan. Body-worn cameras have become central to Congress’ battle over DHS funding.

What’s next: Noem said the body camera program “will be expanded nationwide” as funding becomes available, with DHS planning to “rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country.” Trump, who appeared unaware of the decision when asked by reporters, said he supports it because cameras are “generally good for law enforcement” since “people can’t lie about what’s happening.”

Flashback: Video released days before Pretti’s fatal shooting showed him kicking the taillight of a federal vehicle, spitting on an officer, and raising his middle finger before agents wrestled him to the ground and released him with a broken rib. Pretti appeared to have a gun in his waistband as he walked away.

Anti-ICE activists assault latino reporter, set up vigilante checkpoint in Minneapolis

Masked anti-ICE activists assaulted Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Jorge Ventura on Monday while he was covering a road blockade they set up on 32nd and Cedar Ave. in Minneapolis to stop federal immigration agents from entering a neighborhood.

Watch:

What happened: Demonstrators used traffic cones, wooden materials, and furniture to regulate traffic, checking vehicles’ license plates against a database to identify ICE agents. Two activists demanded Ventura leave, swiped at his phone, pushed him into a vehicle, and one person knocked his phone out of his hand while he filmed. Throughout the incident, activists were seen questioning or following suspected ICE drivers on foot.