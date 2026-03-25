Former Navy SEAL and Republican Rep. Eli Crane surprised Democrats with a video they weren’t ready for, after they spent an entire hearing making excuses for why they refuse to fund DHS and finally end the government shutdown.

“This is what we’re dealing with right now!” Crane said amid heightened threats of terrorism from Iran and ISIS factions. “Not a great time to have the DHS, whose job it is to protect American citizens, to be shut down!”

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JPMorgan Calls It a ‘Core Holding.’ Most Retirement Accounts Hold Zero

If you’re 55 or older and your IRA has no gold — JPMorgan just made that expensive.

They’ve raised their 2026 gold forecast to $6,300. Laid out a credible path to $8,000. And officially called gold a “core holding” — not a crisis hedge, not a speculation. A core holding.

Here’s why that matters if you’re near retirement:

Most Americans hold less than 1% in gold. When that shifts — even slightly — demand collides with limited supply. Prices don’t drift. They reprice. Fast.

Gold already broke $5,000. Already outperformed the S&P 500 in 2026. If you’re living off your savings — or will be soon — you don’t get to wait for the second leg up before deciding.

See how Americans 55+ are adding gold to their retirement savings right now.

The free 2026 Info Guide shows you:

Why JPMorgan is calling gold a “core holding” for retirement portfolios

What the $6,300 → $8,000 path means for people near retirement

How to add physical gold to your existing IRA or 401(k) — no penalties, no tax hit, done in days

Click here to see how Americans 55+ are protecting their retirement savings with gold.

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Iran rejects Trump peace plan as 7,000 US troops assemble in the Gulf

Tehran has rejected President Donald Trump’s 15-point peace proposal with “ridiculous” demands after the U.S. began deploying a 7,000-strong ground invasion force, including 2,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne and 4,500 Marines, to the Middle East.

Trump Aide Issues Warning: A Trump aide told Axios the president has “a hand open for a deal, and the other is a fist, waiting to punch you in the f***ing face,” as he prepares to launch a full-scale invasion if Iran continues rebuffing diplomatic efforts. Iranian state TV said the regime rejected the ceasefire and instead demands closure of all U.S. bases in the Gulf, reparations, an end to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah, and formal control of the Strait of Hormuz to charge transit fees.

Oil Prices Swing Wildly: Brent crude fell as low as $97 per barrel on news of the peace plan before rising back to $102, amid the ongoing Iranian stranglehold on the chokepoint carrying roughly a fifth of the world’s oil.

Saudi Pressure Continues: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has repeatedly urged Trump in recent calls to finish the Islamic regime using ground forces to seize Iran’s energy sites, while ceding Hormuz control remains a non-starter for Riyadh.

Trans migrant gets 6 months for raping a 14-year-old boy in NYC bodega

Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old Colombian transgender migrant who entered the U.S. illegally, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape for assaulting a 14-year-old boy inside an East Harlem bodega bathroom on February 11, 2025, and will serve just six months already credited under a plea deal.

Suspect Background Revealed: Suarez, born male and identifying as a transgender woman, was wanted in Massachusetts on charges of robbery, prostitution, and weapons possession before the New York attack, with ICE placing a detainer for deportation after the case concludes.

Plea Deal Details: In Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, Suarez admitted molesting the boy and accepted a sentence of six months, sparing the victim from testifying at grand jury or trial, with sentencing set for April 27. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the resolution was reached in close consultation with the victim’s family and expects the defendant to remain detained and be deported following the felony conviction.

Criticism of Sanctuary Policies: Former DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated the suspect “should’ve never been released into our country” due to failed sanctuary policies and Biden’s open-border agenda, allowing the serial criminal to prey on American children.

College paper apologizes for calling Venezuelan killer an illegal immigrant

The Loyola Phoenix student newspaper issued an editor’s note apologizing for initially calling Venezuelan illegal immigrant Jose Medina-Medina an “illegal immigrant” in its coverage of the murder of 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman, changing the description to “Rogers Park Resident” to align with AP style.

DHS Press Release Details: The Department of Homeland Security stated on March 22, 2026, that Medina-Medina, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, was released by the Biden administration after Border Patrol arrest and that ICE asked Chicago sanctuary politicians not to release the criminal prior to the shooting.

Editor’s Note Quote: The newspaper added: “No human’s existence is illegal, and we quickly changed our wording to reflect that,” stating the original headline did not reflect the most important elements in the story and violated AP style and the paper’s values.

Story Update: The original Instagram post referring to Medina-Medina as an illegal immigrant was deleted and replaced with the updated version, following the March 25, 2026 article on charges filed against him in Gorman’s murder.

AP Style Reference: The editor’s note referenced the 2013 AP stylebook change announced by then-Senior Vice President Kathleen Carroll against using “illegal” or “illegal immigrant” to describe a person, instead referring only to actions.

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Converting woke liberals to MAGA with one question... “I want him DEPORTED NOW!!”

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