MAGA Navy Seal SHUTS DOWN woke hecklers who try to ruin his town hall
Don't mess with a Navy SEAL
GOP Rep. Morgan Luttrell shut down disruptive protesters who came to his town hall speaking event to demand the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a suspected MS-13 member and illegal immigrant that the Trump administration deported to El Salvador.
”Where do you, I’m talking about YOU, personally stand on the return of Abrego Garcia,” one protester asked Lutrell before several others began cheering and chanting “bring him home!”
Lutrell didn’t overreact, but collected himself and took his time to respond to the mob. “As I understand it, he is an illegal alien,” he said. “And when he was detained he was with two MS-13 members, which is a terrorist organization.”
“His wife filed a restraining order on him for beating on her, is that okay?” Lutrell asked the hecklers.
Abrego Garcia was reportedly detained outside of a Maryland Home Depot alongside MS-13 members and a court filing revealed his wife had reported several incidents of domestic abuse including being struck in the head and scratched by her husband.
"In November 2020, he hit me with his work boot," she wrote in the filing. "In August 2020, he hit me in the eye leaving a purple eye."
Many on the left still strongly defend Abrego Garcia and demand his return to the U.S. in spite of his alleged gang affiliations, history of domestic violence and having entered the country illegally. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland met with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador Thursday night.
“I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return,” Van Hollen wrote on X along with a picture of himself sitting with Abrego Garcia at a table.
No, it's not Nvidia… It's Mode Mobile, 2023’s fastest-growing software company according to Deloitte.1
Their disruptive tech, the EarnPhone and EarnOS, have helped users earn and save an eye-popping $325M+, driving $60M+ in revenue and a massive 45M+ consumer base. And having secured partnerships with Walmart and Best Buy, Mode’s not stopping there…
Like Uber turned vehicles into income-generating assets, Mode is turning smartphones into an easy passive income source. The difference is that you have a chance to invest early in Mode’s pre-IPO offering at just $0.26/share.
They’ve just been granted the stock ticker $MODE by the Nasdaq2 and the time to invest at their current share price is running out.
⌛Only two weeks left to invest at $0.26/share.
Don’t Miss It: Karoline Leavitt silences the left-wing media with a special guest…
White House Press Sec Karoline Leavitt left reporters speechless this week by introducing Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin who was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant.
President Trump invited Patty Morin to the stage during a TPUSA convention last year to give a heart-wrenching speech about how the Democrat’s open border’s have made this country less safe and it has had deadly consequences.
WATCH: Angel Mom grabs the mic from Trump - What happens next will give you CHILLS...
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
*Disclosures