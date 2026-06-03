PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Gatten's avatar
Jim Gatten
2h

Just another idiot CABBAGE JOE exploit!

The Biden administration caused millions of deaths and frittered away trillions of American taxpayer dollars and now we should feel for life long leech!

Get real!

Reply
Share
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
11m

WOW - what a contrast - that is the difference between a self assured person 9he) ad a CONFUSED MORON, who it appears believes that "furrowing her brows" lends an air of DEEP CONTEMPLATION,, when in reality, she is just another dumbbell ornament on the dim dumbbell being supported ny your tax $$$.

Seriously, "have a 'popular' conversation?"

At least neither her "conversation" nor her furrowed brown lent cred lent credence to her diatribe.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture