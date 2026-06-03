MAGA Navy SEAL Sen.Tim Sheehy destroyed Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin in a live debate over the Trump administration’s Iran War justification with undeniable historical facts, evoking America’s first war against the Islamic Barbary Pirates.

“This wasn’t out of the blue! This country has been actively targeting and murdering us for 47 years!” Sheehy told Slotkin. “This was an effort to put an end to a half century of terror, and he (Trump) has the authority to do it!”

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British protesters flood the streets, battle police after officers prioritized racism allegations over stabbed and dying teenager

Body camera footage was released of British 18-year-old Henry Nowak’s arrest, sparking nationwide outrage and revealing that officers handcuffed the fatally wounded teen while dismissing his repeated claims he’d been stabbed.

Police were fooled, or scared of being called racist: 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, sentenced to life with a 21-year minimum, falsely accused Nowak of racial abuse when police arrived at the scene after he had stabbed Nowak with a ceremonial blade. Bodycam footage shows police believing the allegations and placing Nowak in handcuffs despite his obvious injured state.

23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, sentenced to life with a 21-year minimum for the murder of Henry Nowak

The teenager died shortly after being arrested for assault and read his rights while hemorrhaging, prompting his father to condemn authorities for treating his dying son as a criminal rather than victim.

Political figures denounce alleged “two-tiered” policing system favoring racism accusations over evidence: Opposition leader Nigel Farage characterized the incident as exposing systemic bias prioritizing racism allegations over protecting vulnerable citizens, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged the footage raised “serious questions” about police decision-making at the scene.

Hundreds marched through Southampton demanding accountability as investigation commences: Public demonstrations escalated with protesters chanting and carrying Nowak’s photographs, while Britain’s police watchdog launched formal inquiry and Hampshire Police apologized. One responding officer resigned amid the controversy surrounding police conduct.

Spencer Pratt advances to November Los Angeles mayoral runoff, vows intensive five-month campaign against Bass

Reality TV personality and independent LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt secured second-place finish Tuesday, setting up general election showdown with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass after early returns showed him ahead of progressive City Councilmember Nithya Raman.

Pratt expressed confidence about the matchup, telling reporters he anticipated the runoff and felt “very confident” heading into November competition. The former reality star plans dedicating the coming months constructing campaign infrastructure while demonstrating broader Democratic backing for his candidacy, suggesting weekly debate opportunities with Bass.

Pratt targets progressive opponent, prepares serious governing agenda for November campaign: Pratt dismissed Raman’s third-place standing, dismissing her political philosophy while reiterating his mayoral bid represents a substantive counter-establishment candidacy.

Joe Biden interrupts Jill’s book event at 92nd Street Y with awkward question about love priorities

Former President Joe Biden walked onstage, interrupting Jill Biden’s memoir discussion with host Whoopi Goldberg, bizarrely asking his wife who she loves most in the world. Jill initially joked “Whoopi,” drawing audience laughter before clarifying she meant her husband. The 83-year-old remained standing at stage’s edge seemingly dissatisfied with her initial response.