Former Navy SEAL GOP Rep. Eli Crane tore Washington D.C.’s Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser apart in front of congress for her past anti-police policies, stripping funding and resources from law enforcement in one of America’s most dangerous cities.

Illegal Immigration “destroys countries from within” - Trump urges Prime Minister to handle UK’s issue during joint press conference

President Trump and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke together at a press conference in London Thursday. The two shared flattery before they did opposing views about a number of foreign policy issues.

Trump’s Israel Stance Stands Strong: Trump maintained strong support for Israel's military campaign while British Prime Minister Starmer stood firm on the UK's intention to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

Major AI Deal: President Trump and the Prime Minister signed a $350 billion technology deal covering artificial intelligence, nuclear energy and quantum computing that officials say could create 17,500 jobs across both nations, calling it the Technology Prosperity Deal.

Trump Says UK Immigration Needs USA-Style Handling: Trump urged the Prime Minister to stop the massive record of immigration wreaking havoc on the UK, saying it “it doesn’t matter what means you use” because it “destroys countries from within,” as he recounted the administration’s success in demolishing US illegal immigration. According to recent reports, the United Kingdom received over 100,000 immigrants from countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran in the year 2024.

Trump Puts Down Putin: Trump also said he was "let down" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that resolving the Ukraine conflict was supposed to be easier given his “relationship with President Putin” before acknowledging that "war is a different thing.”

Ukraine is set to receive $3.5 billion in U.S. weapons including Patriot and HIMARS missiles through a new allied funding program. The renewed arms flow comes after the Pentagon halted Ukraine weapons shipments in July.

Hopes to Regain Afghanistan Airbase: Trump also revealed that his administration is working to regain control of a major Afghanistan airfield that fell to the Taliban in 2021 following the Biden’s disastrous U.S. withdrawal. Trump cited the location's proximity to Chinese nuclear facilities as a key motivation for the move.

The effort to reclaim the stronghold comes amid tentative diplomatic contacts with the Taliban, including a March meeting between White House envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials that focused on hostage negotiations and potential bilateral cooperation. It remains unclear how the administration plans to actually secure the airbase's return.

A Life of Faith, A Legacy that Endures: Remembering Charlie Kirk

Syracuse University next up to fire educators spewing violent remarks in wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination

Educators nationwide are getting intense wake up calls as their indoctrinated words face real consequences.

Syracuse University places two professors on administrative leave after they celebrated conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination on social media.

Assistant Political Science Professor Jenn Jackson posted that Kirk's death seemed "both ironic and in line with his own politics," and called him "trash,” while Geography Professor Farhana Sultana wrote "rest in piss" and called Kirk a "white supremacist."

Kirk was shot and killed Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University while addressing a large crowd at an outdoor debate, with officials describing it as a "targeted attack" and "political assassination."

The Syracuse case is part of a nationwide wave of educator discipline , with teachers and professors from Texas to Tennessee being fired or suspended for celebrating Kirk's death on social media.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm, with prosecutors planning to seek the death penalty.

The Texas Education Agency alone is investigating roughly 280 complaints against teachers over alleged inappropriate comments about Kirk's death, while universities in multiple states have terminated faculty members.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., demanded Syracuse forfeit federal funding if the professors remain employed, calling their conduct "reprehensible" with "no place in any institution of higher learning."

Child vaccination debate sparks heated congressional fight as Republicans challenge the CDC

Sen. Rand Paul went head to head with Sen. Bernie Sanders and former CDC Director Susan Monarez during a heated Wednesday Senate hearing over infant vaccine recommendations, challenging the scientific basis for immunizing children.

Paul questioned Monarez about her refusal to fire CDC officials who recommend vaccines for infants as young as six months, arguing there are no proven benefits regarding hospitalization or death prevention while potential risks exist. He specifically targeted recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines and hepatitis B shots for newborns whose mothers test negative for the virus, demanding scientific justification for these protocols. "You want to make all kids take this? The burden is upon you," Paul said to Monarez.

The confrontation escalated when Sanders repeatedly interrupted Paul's questioning to defend Monarez, leading to an intense exchange where Paul snapped, saying "You had your time Bernie, I've got mine." Monarez avoided directly answering Paul's specific questions about medical evidence supporting infant vaccination schedules, instead deflecting his inquiries about the scientific rationale behind current CDC recommendations.

The hearing centered on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to remove Monarez from her position last month, with the former director claiming she was ousted for protecting CDC staff responsible for vaccine guidance.

FBI director Kash Patel faced Democrat hysterics during congressional hearing

Democrat officials accused the FBI Director of covering-up the Epstein case, lying about federal investigations, and other slander as Patel stood his ground. FBI Director Kash Patel faced intense questioning Wednesday from the House Judiciary Committee about the Jeffrey Epstein case, facing heated accusations from an array of Democrat officials.

Rep. Thomas Massie alleged that victims provided the FBI with a list of 20 powerful men who allegedly participated in the late financier's sex-trafficking operation, including a Hollywood producer, royal prince, music industry figure, prominent banker, government official, former politician, Italian car company owner, rock star, magician and six billionaires.

Patel told lawmakers that prosecutors across multiple administrations had "investigated those same materials" and the FBI was "not in the habit of releasing in-credible information," while noting there is no federal statute of limitations for underage sex trafficking.

Democrats accused Patel of participating in a cover-up, with Rep. Pramila Jayapal shouting whether he would "continue to cover up for the rich and powerful men" and demanding he meet with Epstein victims who were allegedly abused as minors, while Rep. Jamie Raskin criticized Patel for dining at a Manhattan restaurant during the Charlie Kirk assassination manhunt and spreading false information about the suspect being in custody.

The FBI director defended his record during five hours of testimony without breaks, saying "I don't give a damn what they say about me as long as I'm succeeding in the mission" while touting nationwide crime declines, historic rates of capturing child predators and murderers, and other administrative wins.

Former vice president gets a new job in higher education

Former Vice President Mike Pence will join George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government as a distinguished professor of practice, the northern Virginia institution announced Tuesday.