GOP congressman and former Navy SEAL Eli Crane made every open borders Democrat in congress panic by playing a damning video during a hearing, Tuesday.

Watch Video

”I’d like to play a 20 second recording of a former Homland Security member, can we go ahead and play that,” Crane prompted the video. The clip showed New York Democrat Yvette Clarke on January 8, 2024 explaining that there was “plenty of room” in her district for illegal immigrants and that she “needed” them for “redistricting purposes.”

Crane spoke to every Democrat sitting in the room, calling them out for supporting “Biden’s failed plans for illegal immigration to gain political influence.”

“I find it interesting as I sit hear and listen to you blame President Trump,… for doing exactly what the American people wanted,” Crane said coldly. “If you guys don’t figure this issue out, you’re going to lose the next election as well.”

Watch the tense moment here:

Watch Video

