GOP Rep. Eli Crane caught Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison off guard with a clip exposing him for downplaying the seriousness of fraud in his state.

“Do you understand why this adds gasoline to the fire when Americans are so frustrated with this government for their out-of-control spending and how much they pay in taxes, and then to see $9 billion of it being used to fund cars and vacations and homes and even fund terrorism?!!”

US sub sinks Iranian warship for the first torpedo kill since WW2

A U.S. Navy submarine sank an Iranian frigate with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka overnight, marking the first enemy ship sunk by an American submarine torpedo since World War II, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday, as part of escalating strikes that have crippled Iran’s navy.

Over Twenty Vessels Destroyed: U.S. forces have sunk or struck more than 20 Iranian warships including a submarine rendering Tehran’s naval fleet largely inoperable globally not just regionally.

Prize Ship Targeted: Iran’s Shahid Soleimani a modern catamaran corvette armed with anti-ship missiles was sunk emphasizing total degradation of regime naval assets.

Global Power Projection: The strike demonstrates unmatched U.S. capability to hunt and eliminate Iranian vessels far from the Persian Gulf in international waters.

High Casualties Reported: Sri Lankan rescue operations recovered dozens of survivors but over 80 crew members from the frigate perished amid contested death tolls.

UFO-linked General vanishes mysteriously in Albuquerque

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, 68, who once commanded labs tied to UFO lore and advanced aerospace research, vanished Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, leaving home without his phone or watch. Authorities issued a Silver Alert amid medical concerns, with the FBI now aiding the search and a possible sighting reported near a local trail.