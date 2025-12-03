GOP Rep. and former Navy SEAL Eli Crane fired back at a self righteous Democrat during a heated hearing on the U.S. census screening for legal immigration status.

“You know that if the American people find out exactly how many illegal aliens are in this country they will be appalled!!” Crane told the Democrat.

Watch the clash here:

Click To Watch Video

More Headlines Below!

Together with Health Science Institute

Dear truth-seeking American,

A miracle ingredient quietly slipped into President Trump’s 2020 “medical cocktail” is now being called the closest thing to legal brain-age reversal.

Doctors say this substance made aging brains 88% younger in just 10 days.

It was given to Trump at Walter Reed hospital…

Now the public is just beginning to learn why.

>>See the shocking details here<<

To your younger brain,

Dr. Allan Spreen, MD

Chief Medical Advisor, Health Sciences Institute

Learn More

P.S. Trump may be running our country on a memory-enhancing serum. It’s now available to every older American who wants an 88% stronger memory. See the details here.

Trump pauses immigration from 19 countries

The Trump administration implemented an immediate immigration pause targeting 19 countries already under travel restrictions, affecting green card applications, citizenship processes, and requiring re-vetting of arrivals since Biden’s 2021 inauguration.

Restrictions enacted: The pause covers Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela, subjecting nationals who entered after January 20, 2021 to re-screening interviews for security and public safety threats.

Citizenship ceremonies halted: All green card and naturalization applications from the 19 nations are frozen, with individuals who already passed citizenship tests unable to participate in swearing-in ceremonies until restrictions lift, prompting confused Reddit posts from applicants like a Portland man whose wife’s December 3 ceremony was abruptly canceled without explanation.

Biden accused of enabling terrorists: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem justified the measures during Trump’s Cabinet meeting by accusing Biden of using DHS to “invade the country with terrorists,” claiming he deliberately transported arrivals on airplanes and through airports, with USCIS citing the D.C. National Guard shooting by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

The restrictions apply to anyone from the listed countries who arrived in the United States during the Biden presidency.

Republicans hold Tennessee seat with Van Epps victory

Republican Matt Van Epps secured victory in Tennessee’s tight special congressional election Tuesday, defeating Democratic Aftyn Behn by nine percentage points in a district President Trump carried by 22 points last year.

GOP maintains majority buffer: Van Epps’ win prevents further erosion of the razor-thin Republican House majority, though Democrats celebrated Behn’s stronger-than-expected showing as a “flashing warning sign” heading into midterms.

Heavy artillery deployed: House Speaker Mike Johnson spent Election Eve campaigning across the district with Van Epps, while Trump called into a rally urging supporters to deliver a “sweeping victory” since “the whole world is watching,” with the president later joining a tele-rally and crediting his endorsement as the difference-maker.

Controversial past statements resurface: Republicans hammered Behn over resurfaced comments from a 2020 podcast where she said “I hate Nashville” and “country music,” plus a 2019 op-ed calling Tennessee a “racist state” and deleted social media posts critical of police, though the self-described “AOC of Tennessee” dismissed attacks saying she was “living rent-free in President Trump’s mind.”

Van Epps declared the outcome “a defining moment for Tennessee,” vowing to support Trump’s agenda in Congress while Behn told supporters the campaign represents “the beginning of something so powerful” across the South.

DHS targets New Orleans for illegal immigrant sweep

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that New Orleans will undergo a massive immigration enforcement operation targeting criminal illegal aliens.

“Operation Catahoula Crunch” details: DHS released a list of 10 illegal migrants from countries including El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jordan, Mexico, and Vietnam who were freed from local jails despite arrests for violent crimes such as home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, rape, aggravated assault, and sexual battery, with approximately 200 Border Patrol agents expected to execute the sweep.

Sanctuary city: DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin blasted sanctuary policies for releasing “criminal illegal aliens” back onto streets and forcing law enforcement to risk their lives recapturing offenders who “should have never been put back on the streets,” calling it “asinine that these monsters were released...to COMMIT MORE CRIMES”

National Guard reinforcements: President Trump announced during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting that Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry requested up to 1,000 National Guard troops to combat crime, with deployment expected by Christmas—placing visible military presence during peak tourism season including the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras.

The announcement follows a New York Times report revealing ICE plans a separate operation targeting Somali illegal immigrants in Minnesota’s Twin Cities.