GOP Rep. Eli Crane responded to pearl-clutching Democrats attacking ICE agents by playing a video in the middle of a hearing revealing muslim migrants admitting they prefer Sharia Law to American law.

“Play the video!”

Click To Watch Video

Sharia Law is the Islamic legal code that includes medieval punishments for homosexuality, oppression of women and amputation for the crime of theft, many such punishments are carried out in Islamic countries around the world today.

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens to meet privately Monday

Erika Kirk announced on X Sunday that she and commentator Candace Owens will meet for a private, in-person discussion on December 15, marking the first direct conversation between the two after weeks of mounting tensions over conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death, with both women agreeing to pause “public discussions, livestreams, and tweets” until after the meeting.

Erika expresses emotional toll of online speculation: At a recent CBS town hall, Erika told people making unfounded claims to “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” and on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” she condemned those “making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this,” expressing outrage at attacks on her family and the Turning Point USA community.

Former friends now on opposite sides of heated controversy: The relationship between the two women, who had earlier history of collaboration and personal friendship, has deteriorated sharply in recent months, placing them on different sides of a sensitive moment, though their decision to meet privately shows signs of “a mutual desire to speak directly while reducing misunderstandings and avoiding further speculation” as Erika focuses on preserving her late husband’s legacy since his September assassination.

Together with Natural Health Response

“Too old to live”? Terrifying medical AI hits American doctor’s offices

What happens when an AI computer thinks you’re “too old to save”?

That’s the terrifying reality happening in exam rooms across America…

As machines (not doctors) are deciding who gets care… and who doesn’t.

A new jaw-dropping video takes you behind the scenes and exposes EVERYTHING.

SENIORS: Here’s the one thing you must know to protect yourself from medical AI.

Click To Watch Video

P.S. AI makes mistakes 45% of the time. And most of the time your doctor is NOT required to tell you he’s using AI. Before your next exam, you must see this doctor’s shocking warning.

Actor Rob Reiner and wife found with throats slit after family argument

Legendary director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife of 36 years, Michelle Singer Reiner, 68, had their throats slit during a heated argument with a family member inside their Los Angeles home and were found Sunday afternoon by their daughter Romy, according to TMZ.

Daughter identifies family member as suspect: Romy immediately told police the killer was another family member who “should be a suspect” because they’re “dangerous,” with sources earlier telling The Post that the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, is being eyed as a person of interest in the investigation.

Couple had three children together: Rob Reiner, director of “The Princess Bride,” married photographer Michele Singer in 1989 and had three children together—sons Jake and Nick, and daughter Romy—and additionally has a daughter, Tracy Reiner, from his first marriage to actress and filmmaker Penny Marshall.

First victim of deadly Brow University shooting identified as Republican club VP

The first victim of Saturday’s deadly Brown University shooting has been identified as Ella Cook, a sophomore student and vice president of the school’s College Republican club, with the news shared during a service at the Cathedral Church of the Advent in her hometown of Birmingham, Alabama.

Ella Cook/ LinkedIn

Priest remembers Cook as “tremendous bright light”: A priest at Cook’s parish described her as a “tremendous bright light” who brought peace and faith to all those around her through her frequent service at the church, with Cook survived by her parents and two siblings.

Former student praises Cook’s kindness amid controversy: Former Brown student Alex Shieh, who dropped out last semester, said Cook was “one of the only people who dared to associate with him” after he came under fire for sending a DOGE-inspired email to thousands of administrators, writing “Everyone at Brown who knew Ella, regardless of their politics, found her to be friendly and kind.”

Two dead, nine injured in finals review session shooting: Cook was one of two students gunned down during a finals review session at Brown University on Saturday afternoon, with the other student not yet publicly identified, while nine others were injured—including North Carolina student Kendall Turner who remains in critical condition, with eight others stabilized and one discharged.

Trump predicts “Golden Age” manufacturing boom within six months

President Trump projected Sunday that America will experience an unprecedented manufacturing revival driven by his tariff policies, promising thousands of new factories and plants despite recent lackluster economic indicators.

Optimistic timeline set: Speaking at a White House Christmas reception, Trump cited Toyota’s $10 billion U.S. investment commitment while declaring factories from Germany, Japan, and Canada will flood into America to avoid tariffs, predicting visible results within six months to a year that represent growth “the likes of which this country has never seen.”

Economic headwinds persist: The rosy forecast comes as unemployment ticked up from 4.3% to 4.4% in September, manufacturing activity declined for nine consecutive months through November per the Institute for Supply Management, and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by .25% to 3.5%-3.75% amid soft job market conditions and inflation concerns.

Implementation uncertainty: Some economists attribute economic turbulence to tariff policy unpredictability as the administration frequently revised its protectionist approach throughout the year, though officials signal major adjustments are complete following “Liberation Day” tariffs—yet a Supreme Court decision expected by June could undermine the legal foundation for Trump’s tariff agenda.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reinforced Trump’s confidence, telling Fox News he anticipates “substantial acceleration in the economy in the first, second quarter” with price improvements already visible.