Keven
Sure Muslim ‘Men’ Prefer Sharia Law over Our Constitution & Bill of Rights here in America 🇺🇸 Here’s Why: It allows them Full Control over their Wives & Families and to actually Beat Them into Submission until they Comply or Die.

Stanley Warner
The hypocrisy coming from the seditious Democrats is absolutely astounding. They never said a word when Obama deported 5 million illegals in his 2 terms; 80% of them without any hearing. Whether they like it or not, ICE is following Federal Immigration law (passed years ago by Democrats and Republicans in Congress) to legally deport these illegal aliens. Not only are the Democrats obviously for open borders, but now are openly against deporting illegals that are murderers, rapists, and child sex traffickers. And apparently so are millions of Democrats; prompted by the treasonous Democrat Governors and Mayors and Congressional members that are causing violence against ICE. They are encouraging "doxing" them and calling them Fascists and Nazi's and lying to say they "are disappearing people in the middle of the night". These are the kind of hyperbolic and purposeful outright lies that have caused attacks against ICE to increase 8000% in the last year and they are going to get more people killed.

As for the muslim immigrants, Eli Crane is spot on. Europe is already seeing the resulting crime and destruction of their societies because of mass muslim migration. Muslims that have no desire to assimilate, create "no go" zones, institute Sharia law in their self-segregating enclaves and demand to live on government welfare from their taxpaying hosts. They practice pedophilia by marrying 9-12 year olds, brutalize and sexually mutilate their wives (FGM), practice "honor killing", and in 6 muslim countries (that are members of the U.N.) it is legal to execute homosexuals. Like rats, they reproduce at 5 or 6 times the native populations of the countries they infest and their stated goal is to make Europe majority muslim in 30 years and they are well on their way. In Europe it has become a malignant cancer that is already stage three. But it is also metastasizing here and will destroy us if we don't stop it.

