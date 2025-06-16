Former Navy SEAL Rep. Eli Crane clashed with a woke professor with a bad attitude over labeling Republicans vs Democrats as “stochastic terrorists,” or individuals who incite violence through inflaming rhetoric.

Crane did not like this guy one bit…

“My question is this,” Crane started. “ You are extremely critical of republicans through what you call ‘stochastic terrorism,’ inciting terrorism through volatile rhetoric, but when democrats incite violence you seem to be a little bit silent,… My colleague who just left, Dan Goldman, said ‘Trump is dangerous to democracy and has to be eliminated,’ did you speak out or criticize Mr. Goldman when he said that?”

“I never heard that quote,” the witness, Dr. Kurt Braddock said.

Crane continued to read off examples of Democrats using inflammatory language to call for aggressive or violent actions to be taken against republicans.

“How about this one, President Biden, who said ‘we gotta lock him up’ or that Trump was a ‘threat to democracy’ right before numerous assassination attempts, did you say anything about that one?”

“No that wouldn’t meet my threshold,” Braddock answered, before claiming that President Trump has met his criteria for a “stochastic terrorist” in the past.

“I’m gonna tell you something right now, this is why Americans have such a hard time with censorship coming from guys like you, who call balls and strikes only on one side of the aisle and then they won’t do it on the other side!” Crane went off at the professor.

Must see headlines of the morning:

Trump cranks up deportations in America’s major cities following nationwide protests and riots

President Donald Trump ordered ICE to expand mass deportation efforts in major cities like LA, Chicago, and New York.

In a Sunday Truth Social post, the president directed immigration officers to intensify detention and deportation operations in what he called "America's largest cities" where "millions upon millions of illegal aliens reside." "Our Nation’s ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest Mass Deportation Operation of Illegal Aliens in History," Trump wrote. "Every day, the Brave Men and Women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our Mandate to the American People."

The order came after a week of nationwide anti-ICE protests that turned violent in some cities - While most demonstrations remained peaceful, riots erupted in places like Los Angeles and Portland, with violence injuring law enforcement and protesters, including a fatal shooting of an innocent bystander in Salt Lake City during a Saturday protest.

Trump accused Democratic cities of using illegal immigrants to expand their voter base and "cheat in elections" - The president claimed these cities represent "the core of the Democrat Power Center" where officials use undocumented immigrants to grow the welfare state and rob jobs from "hardworking American citizens."

The administration has faced criticism for separating families despite promises to prioritize criminals - While Trump pledged to focus on criminal illegal aliens, critics allege the raids are targeting non-criminal workers and separating families, with LA Mayor Karen Bass warning that "entire sectors of our economy cannot function without immigrant labor."

Suspected Minnesota assassin arrested after unprecedented manhunt

Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of killing a Minnesota House speaker and her husband and wounding another Democratic lawmaker and his wife was captured Sunday after what police called the largest manhunt in state history, ending a two-day search involving more than 20 SWAT teams.

More than 20 SWAT teams searched for Boelter across multiple counties before he "verbally identified himself" and "crawled to law enforcement teams" in Sibley County, ending a two-day search involving helicopters and officers from multiple agencies.

Boelter allegedly killed House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, then shot Senator John Hoffman and his wife - The attacks occurred early Saturday morning, with Boelter first allegedly shooting the Hoffmans around 2:05 a.m. in Champlin (both survived), then killing the Hortmans about 90 minutes later in Brooklyn Park while impersonating a police officer in tactical gear.

Police found an extensive arsenal and hit list in Boelter's possession - Authorities discovered three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9mm handgun, a ballistic vest, police-style badge and lights, plus a list containing names and addresses of other public officials, suggesting he may have planned additional attacks.

Boelter faces four felony murder charges with bail set at $5 million - He's charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the Hortmans' deaths and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for shooting the Hoffmans, with each charge carrying a maximum 40-year sentence and mandatory minimum of three years due to firearm use.

Netanyahu claims Iran behind Trump assassination attempts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Sunday that Iran was behind both assassination attempts against President Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign, telling Fox News the attacks were carried out "through proxies" and intelligence operations.