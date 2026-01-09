GOP Rep. Nancy Mace went scorched earth on Democrats for allowing Somali fraud in Minnesota to get out of control and allowing tax dollars to fund terrorists groups.

“How much money went to Al Shabaab?!!”

Watch Mace make this Democrat eat his words:

Click To Watch video

More headlines below!

Together with American Hartford Gold

Discover how to execute the wealth-preserving measure he left open for you.

With President Trump’s return to the White House, we could be primed for the start of an economic renaissance that will transform retirement for millions of Americans.

Trump’s sweeping economic reforms are set to extend the historic 2017 tax cuts while implementing even deeper reforms for American workers.

For retirees and those planning their golden years, this could mean more money in your pocket and unprecedented opportunities for wealth creation.

This economic shift brings both incredible opportunity and hidden risks for those with traditional retirement accounts such as 401(k), IRAs, and TSPs.

The fatal flaw in traditional retirement vehicles relies on a stock market free of manipulation and economic crisis for you to benefit from its rise.

However, a single untimely event is all it takes to destroy decades of your hard earned savings.

A Trump approved wealth protection strategy puts the power in your hands to control the direction of your financial future. It is detailed in our 2025 Wealth Protection Guide [click here to download your copy for FREE].

Inside this guide, you’ll discover a wealth saving IRS loophole that Trump fought hard to preserve. It allows you to move your retirement savings tax-free and penalty-free into a time-tested vehicle, free of chaos and market manipulation.

>>Get Your Free WEALTH PROTECTION GUIDE<<

Get My Free Guide

New footage shows ICE agent POV in Minnesota shooting

New video footage was revealed today appearing to show a new angle of the shooting in Minnesota between an ICE official and protester.

Officer’s perspective revealed: The unverified video released by Alpha News, seemingly filmed from the agent’s cell phone, shows him circling Good’s vehicle as she backs up, with Good telling him “That’s fine, dude, I’m not mad about it” while another woman suggests he get lunch and find them later using the license plate, before the footage becomes shaky as shots are fired after Good turns the wheel while moving forward.

Competing narratives: Federal authorities claim Good struck the officer with her vehicle prompting self-defense shooting, while local and state leaders dispute the shooting’s validity and criticize Minnesota law enforcement’s exclusion from the investigation, with multiple videos from different angles already circulating.

AOC accuses Vance of condoning “hooting young mother” in ICE clash

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched a fierce accusation against Vice President JD Vance Friday, claiming he believes “shooting a young mother of three in the face three times is an acceptable America” following this week’s fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

Capitol Hill exchange: The New York progressive told reporters she fundamentally differs from Vance, declaring “I do not believe that the American people should be assassinated in the street” after the vice president defended ICE agents in Wednesday’s shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

Vance’s defense: At Thursday’s White House briefing, the vice president characterized the incident as “an attack on federal law enforcement...an attack on law and order,” claiming Good was “there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation” and suggesting she was “brainwashed” by a “broader, left-wing network,” while emphasizing “The president stands with ICE, I stand with ICE.”

Rapid-fire pushback: A Vance spokesperson fired back telling Fox News Digital that “On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, AOC made it clear she thinks that radical leftists should be able to mow down ICE officials in broad daylight,” asserting “She should be ashamed of herself” while noting “The Vice President stands with ICE and the brave men and women of law enforcement.”

Treasury tightens bank Rules for Minnesota counties over Somali fraud scheme

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Friday his department is lowering international wire transfer reporting thresholds in two Minnesota counties from $10,000 to $3,000 to combat what he called “egregious, unchecked fraud” involving government benefits flowing to Somalia.

FinCEN crackdown: The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network will require banks and financial institutions in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties—covering Minneapolis and St. Paul—to report overseas transfers exceeding $3,000, using a mechanism similar to southern border operations tracking Mexican cartel funds, with Bessent stating “This will put a microscope on these businesses, advance prosecutions and assist in the recovery of funds laundered internationally.”

Scale and blame: Bessent cited “at least $300 million” stolen by Minnesota fraudsters meant for children while blaming “the incompetence and recalcitrance of Governor Tim Walz,” announcing Minnesota will serve as “the genesis for a national rollout” as other federal agencies surge resources including Justice Department prosecutors and DHS immigration raids following Trump’s spotlight on the scandal.

Ongoing investigations: The fraud encompasses the $250 million Feeding Our Future case where primarily Somali-American conspirators used federal funds for non-existent child nutrition programs—with 78 defendants indicted since Biden’s Justice Department began prosecutions in September 2022 and at least 56 pleading guilty—plus scrutiny of Somali-run daycare centers claiming to provide autism services.

Clintons face contempt charges if they skip next Epstein testimony

Bill and Hillary Clinton are threatened with contempt of Congress proceedings if they fail to appear for scheduled depositions before the House Oversight Committee next week as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.