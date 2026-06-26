DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin fired right back at crazed Democrat Rosa DeLauro after she screamed in his face, telling her to stop lying about President Trump’s immigration enforcement and calling her out for neglecting to acknowledge the 450,000 children who went missing crossing Biden’s open border.

“450,000 kids went missing during the Biden administration and you never said a word about it!” Mullin snapped. “You should be put in your place!!”

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Together with Mode Mobile

Apple Price Hikes Reveal Mode’s Big Opportunity

Apple will potentially raise prices on Macs and iPads by $200 or more, another reminder that the devices we rely on keep getting more expensive.

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Its EarnOS platform has already helped users earn and save $1B+, reached 490M+ users, and powered 32,481% three-year revenue growth, earning Deloitte’s #1 fastest-growing software company ranking.

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DISCLOSURES:

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Mode Mobile received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

Mode revenue and EBITDA numbers include full year revenue and EBITDA of businesses acquired by Mode Mobile in 2025.

BREAKING: US strikes Iran after drone attack on commercial ship in Strait of Hormuz

US Central Command announced Friday that American forces struck Iranian drone storage facilities and coastal radar sites in retaliation for a Thursday drone attack on the M/V Ever Lovely, a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM called the strikes a “powerful response” to what it described as an unprovoked act of aggression against commercial shipping.

CENTCOM said the Iranian attack clearly violated the existing ceasefire agreement and undermined freedom of navigation through one of the world’s most critical trade corridors. The statement emphasized that US forces remain deployed in the region to ensure all terms of the Iran agreement are followed.

The strikes mark a fresh escalation in the fragile US-Iran standoff, coming just days after peace talks in Switzerland collapsed and amid ongoing tensions over Iran’s attempts to assert control over Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes.

Mamdani vows NYC will defy Supreme Court ruling on migrant deportation protections

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani pledged Thursday to never accept a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling allowing the Trump administration to strip Temporary Protected Status from more than 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians living in the US. The ruling determined that TPS decisions aren’t subject to judicial review, removing a key legal shield for hundreds of thousands of migrants.

Mamdani rallied alongside Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James following the decision, vowing the city would stand by affected residents. He emphasized that roughly 115,000 Haitians and nearly 12,000 Syrians live in New York City, calling the ruling one of the largest attacks on immigrants in modern American history.

NYC’s sanctuary policies largely bar local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE, and Mamdani has strengthened those protections since taking office, including prohibiting ICE from entering schools, shelters, and hospitals without a judicial warrant.

California billionaire tax heads to November ballot despite Newsom’s objections

A proposed one-time 5% emergency tax on Californians with assets exceeding $1 billion has been officially added to the state’s November ballot, despite strong opposition from Governor Gavin Newsom. The measure, backed by the Service Employees International Union and endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, aims to fund healthcare, education, and food assistance programs.