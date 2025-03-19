White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller took as wrecking ball to CNN for challenging President Trump’s authority to remove enemies of the United States using deportation.

CNN’s Kasie Hunt pressed Miller on the Trump administration’s deportation of criminal illegal gang members over the weekend, right as a federal judge issued an order halting deportation flights until further review.

“How are you going to expel illegal alien invaders who are raping little girls, who are murdering little girls, if every deportation has to be adjudicated by a district court judge?!!” Miller exploded at Hunt. “That means you have no country! That means you have no sovereignty! That means you have no future!!”

“We do have separation of powers in this country!” Hunt fired back. “Did you ignore the judges order because you thought you could?!”

Watch Miller take down CNN in the explosive interview right here:

Tom Homan gets surrounded by woke reporters, what he does next is pure FIRE

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan took on a swarm of woke reporters in front of the White House, fending off accusation after accusation pertaining to his roundup of illegal criminal gang members and terrorists in the U.S.

A reporter asked Homan about the timeline “behind the scenes” of when deportation flights departed over the weekend while an activist federal judge issued an order halting such flights until further review.

“Look, I’m going to say this,” Homan started. “The President through proclamation took his authority under the Alien Enemies Act and imposed it, which he has the right to do.”

Later in the discussion Homan clarified that the deportation flight in question was “already over international waters” when the judges order came through.

The Trump administration’s deportations have targeted members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aruagua, who were notoriously active and causing mayhem in major American sanctuary cities like New York.

“TDA has been designated as a terror organization,” Homan explained. “They’ve invaded this country to unsettle this country, whether through fentanyl killing thousands of Americans or through the violence perpetrated in our cities. The President did the right thing!”

Another reporter asked Homan “is every one of those guys a member of a gang? How do you know that and why can’t they sort that out with a lawyer in a hearing?”

“I’m not familiar with every single case on that plane, but that’s my understanding, MS13 members and TDA members,” Homan clarified.

”We removed terrorists from the country this weekend!” Homan told reporters. “I can’t believe any media that would question their president’s ability to remove terrorists from this country!”

Watch Homan take on the left-wing press single handed:

