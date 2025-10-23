Speaker of the House Mike Johnson set the record straight on Kaitlan Collins’ false narrative about the healthcare debate at the center of the government shutdown.

Watch the live TV clash right here:

JD Vance slams Jen Psaki’s ‘disgraceful’ remarks about his wife fearing him

Vice President JD Vance called MSNBC host Jen Psaki’s comments about second lady Usha Vance “disgraceful” after she appeared on a podcast suggesting Usha is afraid of her husband, saying “Are you OK? Please blink four times. We’ll come over here. We’ll save you.”

Psaki criticizes Vance as “scarier” than Trump: On the “I’ve Had It” podcast, Psaki called Vance a “little Manchurian candidate” who is “scarier in certain ways” than President Trump, describing him as “young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he’s a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear.”

Social media backlash and defense of Usha Vance: The clip went viral and drew widespread criticism, with Trump’s communications director accusing Psaki of “transferring her own personal issues onto others,” while supporters noted that Usha is an experienced litigator who clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and that the couple met at Yale Law School.

Illegal immigrant arrested in deadly California crash

Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old illegal immigrant from India who crossed the southern border in March 2022 and was released by the Biden administration pending an immigration hearing, has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after his semi-truck plowed into slow-moving traffic on the I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County.

Three killed in fiery collision: The dashcam-captured crash left at least three people dead and several injured, with police stating Singh never hit the brakes before slamming into the traffic jam and toxicology tests confirming impairment, prompting ICE to lodge an immigration detainer following his arrest.

Part of pattern involving illegal immigrant truckers: The incident is the latest involving illegal immigrant truck drivers in the U.S., with another driver, Harjinder Singh, who crossed illegally in 2018, accused of causing a fatal August crash in Florida after failing English and road sign tests, raising concerns about language proficiency requirements.

Federal funding withheld over language compliance: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the Trump administration would withhold more than $40 million in federal highway safety funding from California for failing to comply with federal English language proficiency standards for truck drivers, calling it “a fundamental safety issue” and noting California is “the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs.”

Final NYC mayoral debate does NOT go well for Socialist Mamdani

Mamdani struggles under intense pressure in final debate: Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani visibly sweated and repeatedly dodged giving straight answers during Wednesday’s heated mayoral debate as Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa relentlessly attacked him on education reform, public safety, housing, and ballot measures, with Cuomo telling him to “quit acting” and give direct responses.

Cuomo and Sliwa team up to challenge socialist’s policies: The ex-governor and GOP nominee labeled Mamdani’s proposals “fantasy” and “political blather,” particularly mocking his signature rent freeze policy by noting it only affects 25% of housing units and that the mayor doesn’t control the Rent Guidelines Board, while Sliwa told Mamdani “your resume could fit on a cocktail napkin.”

Cuomo haunted by past scandals: Despite a stronger performance than the first debate, Cuomo struggled to address the 13 women who accused him of sexual harassment—including Charlotte Bennett, who attended as part of a Mamdani-organized stunt—while Mamdani cast him as “Donald Trump’s puppet” and blamed his “experience” for New Yorkers’ woes on housing, the MTA, and nursing home deaths.

Sliwa’s strong showing complicates anti-Mamdani strategy: Political strategist Andrew Kirtzman noted this was “Mamdani’s weakest performance this cycle” but warned that Cuomo’s problem is he “needed both of them to have a bad night,” and with Sliwa having a “terrific night” despite calls for him to drop out, “there is no way Cuomo can win” with 13 days until the November 4 election.

