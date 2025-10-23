MAGA Mike Johnson TAKES DOWN Kaitlan Collins, does NOT let her twist Democrat healthcare agenda
"The Democrats know that and they are not being truthful about it!"
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson set the record straight on Kaitlan Collins’ false narrative about the healthcare debate at the center of the government shutdown.
Watch the live TV clash right here:
JD Vance slams Jen Psaki’s ‘disgraceful’ remarks about his wife fearing him
Vice President JD Vance called MSNBC host Jen Psaki’s comments about second lady Usha Vance “disgraceful” after she appeared on a podcast suggesting Usha is afraid of her husband, saying “Are you OK? Please blink four times. We’ll come over here. We’ll save you.”
Psaki criticizes Vance as “scarier” than Trump: On the “I’ve Had It” podcast, Psaki called Vance a “little Manchurian candidate” who is “scarier in certain ways” than President Trump, describing him as “young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he’s a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear.”
Social media backlash and defense of Usha Vance: The clip went viral and drew widespread criticism, with Trump’s communications director accusing Psaki of “transferring her own personal issues onto others,” while supporters noted that Usha is an experienced litigator who clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and that the couple met at Yale Law School.
Illegal immigrant arrested in deadly California crash
Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old illegal immigrant from India who crossed the southern border in March 2022 and was released by the Biden administration pending an immigration hearing, has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after his semi-truck plowed into slow-moving traffic on the I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County.
Three killed in fiery collision: The dashcam-captured crash left at least three people dead and several injured, with police stating Singh never hit the brakes before slamming into the traffic jam and toxicology tests confirming impairment, prompting ICE to lodge an immigration detainer following his arrest.
Part of pattern involving illegal immigrant truckers: The incident is the latest involving illegal immigrant truck drivers in the U.S., with another driver, Harjinder Singh, who crossed illegally in 2018, accused of causing a fatal August crash in Florida after failing English and road sign tests, raising concerns about language proficiency requirements.
Federal funding withheld over language compliance: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the Trump administration would withhold more than $40 million in federal highway safety funding from California for failing to comply with federal English language proficiency standards for truck drivers, calling it “a fundamental safety issue” and noting California is “the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs.”
Final NYC mayoral debate does NOT go well for Socialist Mamdani
Mamdani struggles under intense pressure in final debate: Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani visibly sweated and repeatedly dodged giving straight answers during Wednesday’s heated mayoral debate as Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa relentlessly attacked him on education reform, public safety, housing, and ballot measures, with Cuomo telling him to “quit acting” and give direct responses.
Cuomo and Sliwa team up to challenge socialist’s policies: The ex-governor and GOP nominee labeled Mamdani’s proposals “fantasy” and “political blather,” particularly mocking his signature rent freeze policy by noting it only affects 25% of housing units and that the mayor doesn’t control the Rent Guidelines Board, while Sliwa told Mamdani “your resume could fit on a cocktail napkin.”
Cuomo haunted by past scandals: Despite a stronger performance than the first debate, Cuomo struggled to address the 13 women who accused him of sexual harassment—including Charlotte Bennett, who attended as part of a Mamdani-organized stunt—while Mamdani cast him as “Donald Trump’s puppet” and blamed his “experience” for New Yorkers’ woes on housing, the MTA, and nursing home deaths.
Sliwa’s strong showing complicates anti-Mamdani strategy: Political strategist Andrew Kirtzman noted this was “Mamdani’s weakest performance this cycle” but warned that Cuomo’s problem is he “needed both of them to have a bad night,” and with Sliwa having a “terrific night” despite calls for him to drop out, “there is no way Cuomo can win” with 13 days until the November 4 election.
DISCLAIMER
Here's the truth about the government shutdown that is 100% caused by Democrats. They have actually voted for a clear CR 13 times before but won't this time just to continue to pay for illegals' health care and a trillion dollars more of government wasteful spending.
"Under the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) signed into law by President Donald Trump, subsidized care for migrant parolees, TPS holders and other foreign nationals would sunset at the end of 2025. Democrats are demanding that these subsidies be extended in order to earn their votes to end the shutdown.The Democratic-backed budget proposal would not only keep the COVID-era extensions in place, but also restore eligibility for these foreign nationals." So, there is NO doubt that the Democrats want to give subsidized healthcare to illegals. Plus, like Senator Kennedy has pointed out, there are all types of other idiocies that they want; like millions for LGBQT projects in the Balkans and Uganda and millions for cooking and dance workshops for sex workers in Haiti, etc., etc..
When they lie to tell you that it is illegal for the government to pay for illegals' healthcare, what they don't tell you is that also, under current law, TPS immigrants (Temporary Protected Status) immigrants ARE eligible for Medicare. During his four years in office, Biden skyrocketed the number of illegal migrants with TPS from 400,000 to 1.2 million. So 1.2 million illegals are eligible for Medicare Health benefits.
Then there are the billions in taxpayer funds spent every year by state and local governments on illegal migrants; mostly in hospital Emergency rooms where illegals go for all their medical treatment. The Federal government reimburses much of this cost. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that Medicaid-funded emergency services to illegal migrants cost more than $16.2 billion in just the first three years of the Biden administration, marking a 124% increase compared to the same time period in Trump’s first term. In California taxpayer funding of medical care for illegals has even been passed into law in the form of "Cali-Med" and several other Democrat states want to do the same. So for Schumer or any other Democrat to tell you that the government is not paying for illegals' health care is worse than gaslighting, it is just flat out lying as usual.....
Way to go, Mike!
GOPers need to be more assertive when dealing with the deranged Dems.