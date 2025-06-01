GOP Rep. Brandon Gill faced Kaitlan Collins live on CNN, defending President Donald Trump’s criticism of “rogue judges” attempting to thwart his trade policy.

Gill was ready for a brawl:

President Trump and his administration strongly criticized the actions of three federal judges who ruled against his ability to enact global tariffs, an agenda Trump has ensured will bring back American manufacturing, fix massive trade deficits and address other threats facing the American economy. The judges were appointed by Ronald Reagan, Barrack Obama and Trump himself.

“Congressman, isn’t President Trump responsible for who he nominates?” Collins asked Gill.

Gill fired back, “I think that theres a huge problem in this country with rogue judges who are overstepping their authority, abusing their authority to usurp the president’s power and to thwart the agenda that voters elected him to do,… that’s no democratic?!”

“We have a huge problem right now with large and persistent trade deficits,” Gill continued. “That’s a national security issue,… (Trump) is taking action to alleviate that problem! I don’t think that ruling was proper!”

Rep. Mark Green EXPLODES at Democrats for defending bloated government bureaucrats

“They got their a** handed to them!!”

GOP Rep. Mark Green exploded with frustration at Democrats after Rep. LaMonica McIver suggested a tax hike to pay for the bloated and wasteful government DOGE has been trying to cut down to size.

”We talked about how ‘we’re bloated in our budget and we’re spending too much money.’ There’s a simple fix to that, it’s called tax the millionaires and billionaires in this country and we wouldn’t be in the situation that we’re at!” McIver proposed, before calling the White House “silly” and saying Republicans’ agenda “doesn’t make sense.”

Green pushed back on the insane suggestion, giving the Democrats the reality check they desperately need. “How often do we see companies all across the country doing layoffs?” the congressman asked. “It happens all the time. Workers across America have to deal with this all the time, and yet, if you listen to the ranking member you’d think federal employees are immune somehow!”

“The federal government is bloated, we are spending far too much money!” he continued. “All across our government there is a deep dive going on to see how we can cut spending, because we are broke! $37 trillion in debt! It’s time for some layoffs!”

Green called out the entire Democrat party’s true motivation for opposing fiscally responsible federal cuts, “This is political games! This is them clawing for a piece because they got their ass handed to them! 6 swing states, all the swing states, they lost overwhelmingly!”

