Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene exposed the woke CEO of PBS, Paula Kerger, for “lying under oath” about showing drag queen programing to children.

Watch Video

The tense moment took place during a DOGE Committee hearing featuring the CEOs of publicly funded NPR and PBS as witnesses.

”PBS was the outlet that featured the child predator drag queen on the education show for kids ages 3-8 years old!” Greene said. “Ms. Kerger lied under oath and said that it wasn’t featured on PBS. This show was aired on PBS on April 1, 2021,… lets go ahead and watch this video!”

Greene played the video for Kerger to watch in front of congress, “The hips go swish, swish, swish, the shoulders go shimmy, shimmy, that’s repulsive!”

The irate congresswoman continued to call out the lack of any negative coverage of Democrats on the publicly funded network, which is supposed to be prohibited from harboring political bias.

“NPR and PBS have become radical left-wing echo chambers for a narrow audience of mostly wealthy, white urban liberals and progressives who generally look down on and judge rural America,” Greene went off.

Watch MTG grill the heck out of the CEOs for wasting and abusing American tax dollars on ideologically-driven programming.

Watch Video