GOP congressman and Marine Corps veteran Rep. Rich McCormick went toe-to-toe with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a $400 million aircraft from Qatar.

Although historically presidents have received gifts from foreign leaders, Democrats are criticizing Trump’s welcoming of Qatar’s $400 million gift which reportedly may replace Air Force one.

“Do you think it’s ethical to for the president to accept a $400 million plane from the Qataris who you heard, in his first term, accused them of sponsoring terrorism?” Collins asked McCormick.

The congressman said it wasn’t up to him to decide, but rather for President Trump to decide if it was unethical to accept the gift. “It’s a matter of if it’s illegal” he added.

Collins pressed McCormick on if he would vote in support of the U.S. accepting the gift if the matter came up for a vote in congress.

“I don’t think it’s going to come down to a vote,… congress is in charge of the budget, not which gifts the president can accept,” he answered. “That’s for a lawyer, I’m not a lawyer, I’m a doctor.”

Collins sited the The Emoluments Clause in the Constitution, which bars federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments without the consent of congress. “It does directly have to do with the consent of congress sir,… typically presidents are not supposed to accept gifts from foreign leaders,” Collins pressed again.

“If it’s illegal we won’t do it,” McCormick said. “We got bigger problems in the middle east, I promise you.”

Collins, still not satisfied with his answer, again asked, “My question is are you okay with it?”

“I think I answered that question pretty clearly,” McCormick said growing annoyed. He reiterated that the legality of accepting the gift will have to be evaluated and a decision will be reached. “It’s an expensive gift, I get it, but it’s not on the taxpayers. Is it something that’s going to have nefarious software on it, that’s going to have to be evaluated,” he explained.

He couldn’t believe it when Collins again asked, “Is that a concern that you have?”

Trump closes the door on decades of Neo-con “nation builders” once and for all

President Trump strongly criticized his predecessors as “neo-conservative nation builders” for wreaking havoc in the middle east rather than helping it during a speech in Saudi Arabia, Tuesday.

“The so-called ‘nation builders’ wrecked far more nations than they built and the interventionists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves,” Trump said bluntly.

Trump’s populist agenda for the United States has been marked by a peace through strength foreign policy, aiming to end conflicts rather than starting them and focussing on building and investing in nations rather than bombing them, unlike several of the President’s predecessors.

Trump had nothing but words of kindness and support for the Saudi leaders during his speech at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, as he aims to secure $1 trillion in U.S. investment from the Gulf nations after successfully landing a $600 billion investment from Saudi Arabia this week.

“Peace, prosperity and progress ultimately came not from a radical rejection of your heritage but rather from embracing your national traditions and embracing that heritage you love so dearly,” Trump continued.

Resurfaced: Sen. Kennedy GOES OFF on deep state crook for screwing the American people

Sen. John Kennedy turned the screws on a deep state military general, exposing damning past comments he made referring to President Trump and his supporters as “fascist.”

“You went on CNN, I want to read you what you said…” Kennedy got ready to absolutely torch the guy.

After he read the horrendous comments he had one question for the general, “You think you’re smarter than the American people, don’t you?!”

