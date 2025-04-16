GOP Rep. Rich McCormick had a very heated exchange with CNN’s Pamela Brown during an interview, Wednesday, about the deportation of suspected MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.

“We’re just asking the important questions based on facts,” Brown told McCormick. “If the administration is so confident in what it has done and that this person is a member of MS-13, why isn’t it proving it in court? It’s had ample opportunity!”

McCormick clearly answered, "In this case you have the President of on country agreeing with the President of another country that individual should stay there at this point,… he’s not going to stay here either way!”

Brown pushed back, starting to say that the Supreme Court “agreed with the district judge saying that the U.S. administration,…”

“No it did not!” McCormick interjected.

“Let me finish my sentence!” Brown fired back, upset. “I know you’re trying to create a moment here…”

Watch the fiery CNN battle here:

LIVE: Karoline Leavitt appears alongside mother of Rachel Morin, victim of illegal immigrant rape/killing

“She no longer has her daughter, because of the Democrat Party’s failed open border…”

A Maryland jury convicted Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a 24-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador, of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, and kidnapping in the August 2023 killing of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five. The verdict, reached in under an hour on April 14, 2025, followed a nine-day trial in Harford County Circuit Court, where DNA evidence linked Martinez-Hernandez to the crime scene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene TAKES ON radical protesters when CHAOS strikes at town hall

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faced several outburst from hecklers and protesters at her town hall event in her district, Tuesday night.

“The protest is outside! Bye, have fun out there,” Greene waived to protesters being ushered out of the venue by police.

“This is a peaceful town hall,… this should not have to happen!” she later said as police had to tase a man to the ground who refused to leave after a disruption.

