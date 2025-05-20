Hello PolitiBrawlers,

Rubio kicked some serious Democrat butt in congress today!

We broke down 2 of his most savage highlight moments for you, clashing with senators Tim Kaine and Chris Van Hollen in fierce screaming matches. Watch both clips below:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed with Sen. Tim Kaine over Democrat pushback to the Trump administration’s acceptance of white South Africa refugees into the United States.

Rubio confronted the Democrat by saying the quiet part out loud: “You don’t like the fact that they’re white!!”

Watch Video

Kaine echoed the view of many Democrats, that there is no genocide or legitimate reason otherwise for the United States to accept South African refugees and argued that refugee status should be given out in an “even-handed way.”

“Their farms are being burned down and they are being killed! I think that’s a pretty good justification for wanting to come!” Rubio clapped back at Kaine.

Kaine suggested the Trump administration was showing preferential treatment based on race to the largely white South African refugees being admitted. He fired back at Rubio, “Statutory phrase says ‘you are entitled to entrance as a refugee if you demonstrate a well-justified fear of persecution,’ so can you have a different standard based on the color of someone’s skin?!”

“Well I’m not then one arguing that, apparently you are, because you don’t like the fact that they’re white!” Rubio returned fire.

Watch the chaotic hearing here:

Watch Video

A message from our sponsor (2nd video below)

Together With Health Sciences Institute

It’s clear: Left wing Senators TERRIFIED of what RFK Jr. could reveal

Dear Reader,

Did you see it? RFK Jr. was insulted, smeared, and pushed to the brink by left wing senators in a special senate hearing.

Why? Because he could be getting too close to exposing a critical truth that could cost Big Pharma billions.

The assault was on full display and the corruption was clear for the public to see.

But what are they so afraid of?

This video reveals full details on the life-changing secret RFK Jr. could be set to reveal.

It could save your life or the life of a loved one, but it’s more apparent than ever. The government and Big Pharma will stop at nothing to prevent you from seeing this.

While this information is still accessible online, get the full details in this video.

Watch Video

P.S. RFK Jr. more than held his own this time, but will he be able to reveal Big Pharma’s biggest secret? We’re not waiting around to find out. The full details are released right here.

Marco Rubio wipes the smile right off smug Democrats face with perfect comeback

Marco Rubio utterly humiliated disgraced Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen during today’s hearing, assuring him that he is glad politicians like him disapprove of his actions as Secretary of State.

Watch Video

”I have to tell you directly and personally that I regret voting for you for Secretary of State, Van Hollen told Rubio.

“First of all, your regret for voting for me confirms I’m doing a good job,” Rubio shot back coldly. “Based on what I know about your record…”

“That’s just a flippant statement Mr Secretary!” Van Hollen responded.

“In the case of El Salvador, we deported gang members, including the one that you had a margarita with!” Rubio again roasted Van Hollen for his performative visit to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported ilelgal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member.

Watch the tense senate brawl here:

Watch Video

PolitiBrawl Weekly Column: Julio Rosas

BLM outdoes itself with horrific case of man allegedly killing retired Ohio deputy

While the Black Lives Matter movement no longer holds the power it once had nearly five years ago, that does not mean the tribal thinking over incidents making national headlines, that BLM encouraged, has gone away.

We saw that tribal thinking over the Austin Metcalf case, where Karmelo Anthony allegedly killed Metcalf over a seat and people poured in the donations for Anthony’s defense. We saw it more recently after Democratic members of Congress brawled with ICE agents after Newark’s mayor was arrested for trespassing, as I explained in a video here.

But perhaps the worst example this month is the case of retired Hamilton County sheriff's deputy Larry Henderson being allegedly killed by Rodney Hinton Jr. in a targeted attack.

Henderson was directing traffic for the University of Cincinnati's commencement ceremony when Hinton reportedly drove his car into Henderson, apparently in an act of revenge for the death of his son, Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by Cincinnati police the day before when he was caught in a stolen SUV and took off running, while armed with a gun…

Read Full Story