Secretary of State Marco Rubio went toe-to-toe with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan during an interview on Face the Nation about the Trump administration’s commitment to controlling illegal migrant security threats, while accepting real refugees like those fleeing oppression in South Africa.

She tried to stump him but it didn't work…

Brennan began by challenging the messaging from the Trump administration, claiming that Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organization, “is not a proxy force of the Maduro government,” according to the National Intelligence Council.

“Yeah that’s their assessment, they’re wrong,” Rubio said bluntly. “In fact, the FBI agrees with me, they are. Not only is Tren de Aragua exported by the Maduro regime… but a Tren de Aragua member was actually contracted to murder an opposition member in Chile a few months ago.”

Brennan disagreed that the example constituted evidence that the gang was a proxy of an antagonistic foreign government. “That’s a different thing…part of this is at the heart of the legal arguments the administration is having over its ability to continue to deport suspected gang members.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind and in the FBI’s assessment that this is the group that the regime in Venezuela uses not just to destabilize the United States but to project power!” Rubio affirmed.

Brennan pivoted to the subject of the Trump administration accepting dozens of South African refugees who are being threatened by a black nationalist faction in their homeland. She questioned Rubio on President Trump’s claim that there is a “genocide” in South Africa, which would legally be determined by the State Department. “Are you trying to determine that now?”

“You can call it whatever you want, these are people that, on the basis of their race, are having their properties taken away from them and in some cases killed,” Rubio explained. “We’ve often been lectured by people all over the place about how the United States needs to continue to be a beacon for those who are oppressed abroad, well here’s an example of us doing that! I think people should be celebrating it!”

Trump opponents are criticizing the president’s choice to accept the refugees, who are white Afrikaners or Dutch-descended South African settlers who have resided in the land for hundreds of years. They say he is welcoming white refugees with open arms while deporting latin American migrants by the plane-full.

Listen to Rubio's response to these criticisms:

South Dakota Republican schools CNN stooge on Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”

South Dakota Republican Dusty Johnson set the record straight to CNN's Manu Raju about President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” amid some conservative pushback.

On Sunday, Republican deficit hawks allowed Trump’s bill, which would extend tax cuts, increase border funding and reform Medicaid and welfare programs, to advance out of the House Budget Committee

Raju told Johnson that nearly 14 million Americans could lose their health insurance if the bill passed, quoting the Congressional Budget Office. “Now I know Republicans say that there could be some changes to it, but people could lose their health insurance, including in your state!” Raju told Johnson. “Could you support a bill that kicks some people off of Medicaid?!”

“Manu you have fallen for the trap!” Johnson fired back.

Watch Johnson correct the record with the facts about Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" here:

