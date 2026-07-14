Trump’s EPA administrator Lee Zeldin fired back at a CNN reporter for trying to get him to publicly undermine the President’s choice to revoke the 2009 “Endangerment Finding,” the ruling that classified greenhouse gases as a threat to public health.

“That’s great, now we can rely on 2025 facts as opposed to 2009 bad assumptions!” Zeldin told the reporter. “In order to unleash energy dominance, to protect the jobs, to bring down energy costs, we are not going to regulate out of existence entire sectors of our economy!”

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ICE agent fatally shoots illegal immigrant in Maine

An ICE agent fatally shot a 26-year-old Colombian man in Biddeford, Maine Monday morning during what DHS described as targeted surveillance of an individual with a removal order. The agency said the officer fired out of concern for public safety when the man attempted to flee in his vehicle.

Protest erupted in Biddeford following the incident with dozens of residents marching in the streets with signs, chanting to hold ICE accountable for the incident which is still being investigated by DHS.

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June inflation drops to 3.5% on energy price relief, but risks loom

Consumer prices fell 0.4% in June from the prior month, the largest single-month decline since April 2020, pulling annual inflation down to 3.5%. The primary driver was a 5.7% drop in energy costs following the brief US-Iran memorandum of understanding that temporarily eased Strait of Hormuz tensions. The White House credited President Trump’s Iran diplomacy for the downward pressure on prices.

Mamdani draws new backlash for head-turning explanation for rising rape stats in NYC

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani sparked criticism Monday after attributing rising rape statistics partly to an expanded legal definition of rape and more survivors coming forward to report past incidents. While touting record-low murder and shooting numbers, Mamdani said the uptick in rape reports needed “context” — prompting swift pushback from critics who accused him of deflecting from a genuine public safety problem.

NYC Council member Susan Zhuang, a Democrat, pushed back directly, saying the expanded definition “should never be used to deflect from the responsibility to reduce sexual violence.” Conservative commentators were sharper in their criticism, with some connecting his comments to his previous support for embattled Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner amid sexual assault allegations.

The data complicates Mamdani’s framing. While New York’s Rape is Rape Act expanded the legal definition in September 2024, the latest NYPD CompStat figures still show a 6.6% increase in reported rapes compared to the same period last year — after the definitional change had already taken effect.

Far-left Michigan senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s father-in-law tied to Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups

Tayeb Jukaku, father-in-law of Michigan Democratic Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed, has served on the founding committee of the Islamic Society of North America since at least 2007 and previously led CAIR’s Michigan chapter, the Washington Free Beacon reports. Both organizations were named as unindicted co-conspirators in the landmark 2007 Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial, in which federal prosecutors established links between the groups and Hamas funding networks.

Jukaku has donated $200,000 to the Fighting for Michigan PAC — nearly half its total fundraising — while El-Sayed simultaneously campaigns on a platform of removing money from politics and singles out pro-Israel group AIPAC for criticism. His primary opponent Rep. Haley Stevens publicly called out the contradiction during a recent debate.

El-Sayed’s campaign has also drawn scrutiny over his reluctance to criticize Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, with leaked internal communications showing him telling staffers he wanted to avoid the topic entirely to avoid alienating potential supporters in Dearborn’s large Muslim community.

NY man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Donald Trump Jr.

James Gerald Eckert Jr., 39, of Rochester, New York, was arrested Monday after allegedly posting explicit death threats against Donald Trump Jr. in the live chat of the first son’s podcast “Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.” Eckert allegedly used his full name while writing the threats, which were spotted by a Secret Service agent on duty at Don Jr.’s home on June 18.