PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie Earl's avatar
Debbie Earl
2h

Been needing this to happen for a long time!!!b

Reply
Share
Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
2h

Does any of these democratic people have any sense? This Rose delauro doesn't seem to have

any.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture