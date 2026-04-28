EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin easily dismantled unhinged Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro, repeatedly fact-checking her false claims and causing her to have a meltdown in front of congress.

“I answered your question and you didn’t like my answer!” Zeldin fired back at the furious Dem. “You’re just someone who likes to have the microphone on!”

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MAGA Doctor expertly SHUTS DOWN Kaitlan Collins’ CRAP right to her face

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Jimmy Kimmel repeats “expectant widow” joke about Melania Trump in attempt to defend himself despite WHCD shooting backlash

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel doubled down Monday on his joke calling first lady Melania Trump an “expectant widow” during a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner roast on his April 23 show—just two days before accused gunman Cole Allen stormed the Washington Hilton allegedly intending to kill Trump administration officials.

Kimmel repeated the joke verbatim on Monday’s show, insisting it was “a pretend roast” about Melania’s “age difference and the look of joy we see on her face” with Trump, adding “There was no big reaction to it until this morning, when I faced yet another Twitter vomit storm and calls to fire me from our first lady.”

Trumps demand ABC fire Kimmel : Melania posted a statement Monday, saying that “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country” and “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy—his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.” President Trump echoed the call, writing on Truth Social “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Scheduled guest cancels appearance: Mentalist Oz Pearlman, who was standing between Trump and Melania when gunfire erupted at the WHCD, canceled his Monday appearance on Kimmel’s show following the shooting and the Trumps’ outrage. Podcaster Jon Lovett took Pearlman’s slot and made repeated bleeped-out jabs at the absent mentalist.

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Illegal immigrant youth soccer coach in Ohio charged with sexually assaulting teen player

Timothy Glenn Boggs, 51, a Mexican national, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery for allegedly engaging “in sexual activity” with a teen between ages 13-17 reportedly while acting as a girl’s soccer coach between October 2024 and April 2025.

Source: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

DHS says Boggs is a “criminal illegal alien” : The Department of Homeland Security told The Daily Wire that Boggs last entered the U.S. legally in June 1995 through the Canadian border but is now referred to as a “criminal illegal alien.” ICE lodged a detainer March 31 requesting local authorities hand over Boggs once released from custody.

School says misconduct “not connected” to employment: Northwestern Superintendent Julie McCumber said the alleged incident “purportedly stems from an incident that allegedly occurred outside of his role as a scholastic coach” and was “not associated with a district student or employee,” though the district contacted families of former players. Boggs was indicted March 20 and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Fauci's former senior adviser indicted for allegedly concealing COVID-19 origin records

The DOJ indicted David Morens, 78, a former senior adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci from 2006 to 2022, on Tuesday for allegedly concealing records related to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was charged with conspiracy against the United States, destruction/alteration/falsification of records in federal investigations, concealment/removal/mutilation of records, and aiding and abetting.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said "These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most—during the height of a global pandemic," adding that "Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19" instead of providing "honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest—not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas."

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