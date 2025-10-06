PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kingmiked824's avatar
kingmiked824
2h

They have all three branches of government, maybe go to school to learn how the gov works

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debra Townley's avatar
Debra Townley
38mEdited

Shame that creature is still in Office. Stand strong Republicans. NO HEALTHCARE BENEFITS FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture