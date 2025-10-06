MAGA lawmaker CALLS OUT Elizabeth Warren for blaming Trump and Republicans for the Democrats' shutdown
"Quit playing the political games and end the shutdown!!"
GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito fired back at Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren for blaming President Donald Trump and the Republicans for causing the government shutdown.
“People are being hurt because Sen. Schumer and his followers will not reopen the government!” Capito told Warren and the other listening Democrats. “This is avoidable!”
Trump to deploy 400 Texas National Guard troops to Illinois and other states amid “war zone” conditions
President Donald Trump is deploying 400 Texas National Guard troops to Illinois and other states, along with 300 California National Guard members to Portland, to address ongoing anti-ICE protests that have persisted for over 100 consecutive days in Portland and since September in Chicago.
Governor Pritzker’s strong opposition: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker condemned the deployment as “Trump’s Invasion,” stating federal officials haven’t coordinated with state leadership and calling on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to withdraw support, accusing Trump of using the National Guard as “political props” in a sovereign state without permission.
Escalating violence in Chicago: Anti-ICE protests intensified following ICE’s “Operation Midway Blitz” targeting criminal illegal immigrants, with protesters using vehicles to attack ICE agents twice in one day, and Border Patrol agents opening fire on an armed woman after an angry mob attempted to ambush federal officers 15 miles from a Broadview ICE facility.
DHS calls situation a “war zone”: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem described Chicago as a “war zone” and alleged the city has been blocking federal law enforcement from using public restrooms, with Noem herself denied entry to a Broadview government building when requesting restroom access, while more than a dozen protesters have been arrested near the ICE facility since Friday.
WATCH: Federal agents clash with protesters in Portland
Some congressman choosing to forgo their pay during shutdown
A bipartisan group of lawmakers including Republicans Chip Roy, Ashley Hinson, Tom Barrett, and Democrats Josh Gottheimer and Lou Correa have requested their salaries be withheld during the government shutdown, though federal law requires they eventually receive backpay due to Constitutional requirements.
Constitutional pay requirements: Article I of the Constitution mandates that members of Congress receive compensation, and the 27th Amendment prevents changes to congressional pay until after the next election, meaning lawmakers cannot legally forgo their $174,000 annual salaries permanently—only have them temporarily withheld in a separate account.
Donations as alternative: Some lawmakers like Sens. Ashley Moody and Lindsey Graham are donating their paychecks to charity during the shutdown, with Moody directing hers to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, while congressional staffers automatically miss paychecks during shutdowns but also receive backpay when funding resumes.
BUSTED: Mamdani photographed smiling with Uganda politician notorious for harsh anti-gay beliefs
NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani was photographed smiling with Rebecca Kadaga, Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister, during a July trip to celebrate his wedding in Uganda, with Kadaga infamously calling a 2012 anti-gay law imposing severe penalties a “Christmas gift” for supporters.
Uganda’s harsh anti-LGBT laws: Kadaga championed legislation that criminalizes consensual same-sex conduct with life imprisonment, attempted homosexual acts with 14 years for first offenses, and originally included the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” before international criticism led to life imprisonment instead.
Campaign damage control: Mamdani’s campaign claimed he was “unaware” of Kadaga’s anti-LGBT crusade and “ran into” her at the airport, though critics including rival Andrew Cuomo called this “laughable” given Kadaga’s globally condemned decade-long anti-LGBTQ campaign and questioned how a progressive candidate could maintain dual citizenship in a country criminalizing gay people.
Mixed reactions from LGBT activists: Some gay rights leaders like Chris Lynn of the Stonewall Democratic Club called Mamdani either “a liar or incredibly ill-informed,” while others like Allen Roskoff defended him, citing his strong pro-LGBT legislative record in the New York State Assembly and participation in Pride events.
DHS offers unaccompanied minors $2,500 to self deport
The Department of Homeland Security is offering unaccompanied minors aged 14 and older $2,500 to voluntarily self-deport and return to their home countries, with payment provided after an immigration judge approves the request and the individual arrives in their country of origin.
24-hour response window: ICE informed migrant shelters via email that teenagers could claim the financial incentive if they respond within 24 hours, with no indicated consequences for those who decline the offer, while over 2,000 migrant children remain in HHS custody as of October 2.
Builds on existing self-deportation program: The offer expands Trump administration efforts to incentivize illegal migrants to leave voluntarily, which previously included $1,000 stipends and flight assistance, as part of the administration’s broader crackdown that has resulted in over 2 million illegal migrants self-deporting or being removed in the first 250 days of Trump’s second term.
Shutdown won’t affect operations: DHS confirmed the ongoing federal government shutdown will not impede deportation efforts, with ICE continuing to remove criminal illegal aliens including “rapists, pedophiles, murderers, gang members and terrorists,” funded through the “One Big Beautiful Bill” legislation.
They have all three branches of government, maybe go to school to learn how the gov works
Shame that creature is still in Office. Stand strong Republicans. NO HEALTHCARE BENEFITS FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS!