GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito fired back at Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren for blaming President Donald Trump and the Republicans for causing the government shutdown.

“People are being hurt because Sen. Schumer and his followers will not reopen the government!” Capito told Warren and the other listening Democrats. “This is avoidable!”

Click To Watch Video

Trump to deploy 400 Texas National Guard troops to Illinois and other states amid “war zone” conditions

President Donald Trump is deploying 400 Texas National Guard troops to Illinois and other states, along with 300 California National Guard members to Portland, to address ongoing anti-ICE protests that have persisted for over 100 consecutive days in Portland and since September in Chicago.

Governor Pritzker’s strong opposition : Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker condemned the deployment as “Trump’s Invasion,” stating federal officials haven’t coordinated with state leadership and calling on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to withdraw support, accusing Trump of using the National Guard as “political props” in a sovereign state without permission.

Escalating violence in Chicago : Anti-ICE protests intensified following ICE’s “Operation Midway Blitz” targeting criminal illegal immigrants, with protesters using vehicles to attack ICE agents twice in one day, and Border Patrol agents opening fire on an armed woman after an angry mob attempted to ambush federal officers 15 miles from a Broadview ICE facility.

DHS calls situation a “war zone”: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem described Chicago as a “war zone” and alleged the city has been blocking federal law enforcement from using public restrooms, with Noem herself denied entry to a Broadview government building when requesting restroom access, while more than a dozen protesters have been arrested near the ICE facility since Friday.

WATCH: Federal agents clash with protesters in Portland

Click To Watch Video

Some congressman choosing to forgo their pay during shutdown

A bipartisan group of lawmakers including Republicans Chip Roy, Ashley Hinson, Tom Barrett, and Democrats Josh Gottheimer and Lou Correa have requested their salaries be withheld during the government shutdown, though federal law requires they eventually receive backpay due to Constitutional requirements.

Constitutional pay requirements : Article I of the Constitution mandates that members of Congress receive compensation, and the 27th Amendment prevents changes to congressional pay until after the next election, meaning lawmakers cannot legally forgo their $174,000 annual salaries permanently—only have them temporarily withheld in a separate account.

Donations as alternative: Some lawmakers like Sens. Ashley Moody and Lindsey Graham are donating their paychecks to charity during the shutdown, with Moody directing hers to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, while congressional staffers automatically miss paychecks during shutdowns but also receive backpay when funding resumes.

BUSTED: Mamdani photographed smiling with Uganda politician notorious for harsh anti-gay beliefs

NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani was photographed smiling with Rebecca Kadaga, Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister, during a July trip to celebrate his wedding in Uganda, with Kadaga infamously calling a 2012 anti-gay law imposing severe penalties a “Christmas gift” for supporters.

Uganda’s harsh anti-LGBT laws : Kadaga championed legislation that criminalizes consensual same-sex conduct with life imprisonment, attempted homosexual acts with 14 years for first offenses, and originally included the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” before international criticism led to life imprisonment instead.

Campaign damage control : Mamdani’s campaign claimed he was “unaware” of Kadaga’s anti-LGBT crusade and “ran into” her at the airport, though critics including rival Andrew Cuomo called this “laughable” given Kadaga’s globally condemned decade-long anti-LGBTQ campaign and questioned how a progressive candidate could maintain dual citizenship in a country criminalizing gay people.

Mixed reactions from LGBT activists: Some gay rights leaders like Chris Lynn of the Stonewall Democratic Club called Mamdani either “a liar or incredibly ill-informed,” while others like Allen Roskoff defended him, citing his strong pro-LGBT legislative record in the New York State Assembly and participation in Pride events.

DHS offers unaccompanied minors $2,500 to self deport

The Department of Homeland Security is offering unaccompanied minors aged 14 and older $2,500 to voluntarily self-deport and return to their home countries, with payment provided after an immigration judge approves the request and the individual arrives in their country of origin.