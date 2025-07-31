MAGA latino YELLS AT Democrat clown for sarcastic remark that crosses the line
"If you had a gun to my head... I have no idea what we're voting on! Let's be honest, this is a publicity show!!"
GOP Senator Bernie Moreno took the gloves off during a face-to-face confrontation with Democrat Sen. Gary Peters that turned personal very quickly.
“I know more about technology in my pinkie than you do!!”
Con-Job numbers 1-10!
Nope! None whatsoever!
No SURPRISE WHATSOEVER!
Which is EXACTLY WHY, his rich friends and ELITES plus HIS TECHNOCRAT-ELITES are getting RICHER and everyone else IS GETTING / AND WILL GET POORER!
The final piece is complete CONTROL once everyone becomes
“dependent on good ole Govt. Elites!” Who can’t Standz-Ya!
Or is that Costansa? Either way these Elite’s despise the middle class! Once they’re done with the middle class, they WILL CONTROL OUR EVERY MOVEMENT!
Explain to me which middle to lower middle to poor class group of people can buy EFFFING GOLD?
Most can’t afford food, rent or any thing essential for their families survival! Let alone effing gold!
This has been all well planned. Yes a well planned demolition and finalization of what was once the middle class group of Americans!
Remember when BHO said, “You Didn’t Build That?” and “Fundamentally Transform America?”Yeah ok,
Con-Job number-1!
Not only did we “build America and die for America” all while these Elitist-Parasites stole whatever they could get away with, and they still are!
Which is Exactly why
I HAVE SAID:
1.Genocide!
2.Death by mRNA! 3.Pedophilia!
ARE ALL being NORMALIZED,”
BY the RICHEST-OVERLORD-TECHNOCRATIC” creeps imaginable! Con-Job number-2!
They will control America with their well contrived well controlled, “Surveillance-State” to complete their mission! Con-Job number-3!
Isn’t this what it’s all about? Of course it is! It’s called the
“Art of the STEAL!” Stealing life, killing life and stealing childhood’s! Con-Job number-4!
As God as my WITNESS, MAGA and many other’s, many non-MAGA voters, hadn’t any choice with Harris / Waltz! Does anyone honestly believe these two complete imbeciles had any chance of winning November’s election? Con Job number-5!
We the People were so well conned!
Conned so badly, by what has been known to be a “UniParty!” But go ahead and continue thinking, continue being conned, that your vote counts!
Con-Job number-6!
We were conned so badly, many still believe it’s all about MAGA & MAHA! Good Grief Charlie Brown? Con-Job number-7!
Ask yourself WHY? Why has our beloved President been SILENT about, 1.Genocide in Gaza?
Why has he also been silent about the excessive
2.Deaths by mRNA’s?
And why is he / has he been deflecting by distraction, 3.Pedophilia and the Epstein list, no list, list, no list, Why?
Con-Job number-8!
Please STOP BEING CONNED!
This is exactly how “Con-Men” operate!
PLEASE DON’T be fooled, America?
It’s Americans who are the main target.
Their GRIFT / their GIG IS UP and they know it!
Good God wake up people, please wake up?
The saying "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is" is a cautionary statement.
It suggests that
when something is presented in a
way that seems exceptionally advantageous or beneficial, it's wise to approach it with skepticism.
Skepticism is an understatement regarding where everything is headed!
Now we know or should I say, now
some of us know, many of us knew,
after “OWS” was authorized by our beloved President during his first term, something was drastically wrong, especially when each time, every single time, our president spoke about / said “His-OWS” saved millions of lives!
When, in actuality
“600 thousand Americans are DEAD Mr. President, Sir!” From the mRNA alone! Good God Sir,
good God! 17 million worldwide Sir! But none of this matters to you Sir, obviously!
Con-Job number-9!
Once our beloved leader was installed / reinstalled, for his second term, his comeback and finish the “Con-Job” of all Con-Jobs, or as I call this / death-job, he himself authorized “OWS”, it became clear what would happen next.
1.By Claiming
VICTORY on the mRNA-Bioweapon!
2.By maintaining
SILENCE about
Israel committing GENOCIDE / ETHNIC CLEANSING AGAINST THE RIGHTFUL OWNERS OF THE LAND WE KNOW AS, PALESTINE / ISRAEL!
3. And by his blatant hypocrisy and SILENCE, as I call it, “DEFLECTION BY DISTRACTION,” about the EPSTEIN LIST, NO LIST BS, the tables are set!
“Control via Fear!” All three atrocities above are being NORMALIZED in order to “Control via Fear!”
Don’t you say anything or else! Good God this is so blatant it’s pitiful! But they don’t care nor do they give a rats ass about you or me or “We the People!”
Oh those acronyms? MAGA & MAHA! Code words for the Elitist!Works every time! Con-Job number-10!
God Help Us All!
Eventually the truth will smack millions square between the eyes! I do believe most Americans realize now, what’s happening, unfortunately I believe what’s being “done to us not for us” has entrenched itself all around and “We the People”
might be, a little to late. I pray I’m wrong!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR