Patriot GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno fired back at ultra-left Sen. Bernie Sanders, setting the record straight on President Donald Trump’s economic surge for working class Americans.

“I think the working class spoke pretty clearly on Nov 5 2024, saying “thank you, but no thank you!!” Moreno mocked Sanders.

Watch the clash right here:

Watch Senate Brawl

Together with Health Sciences Institute

Dear Reader,

RFK Jr just launched a NUKE on liberals #1 source of dark money campaign contributions…

And THEY ARE TERRIFIED.

Friend, if RFK Jr pulls THIS off, it could set back the liberal agenda by DECADES.

But more importantly, it could also save your life.

Click here now to see what has liberal elites QUAKING in their penny loafers.

Learn More

P.S. Liberals and their big money donors are going to fight tooth and nail to stop you from hearing about this. So we can’t be sure how much longer this video will be available online. Please watch this now and spread the word while the video is still up.

Merry Christmas from the whole PolitiBrawl Team!

As our team took a short break to spend time with family and loved ones this week, we hope you enjoyed the same and had a blessed Christmas with the ones you care about most!

We look forward to dominating this coming year with more of what you love, bold, independent and unapologetic journalism and content that will move the needle of American politics in the right direction.

Thank you for your support and readership,

The PolitiBrawl staff

Trump says US military destroyed drug ship facility

President Donald Trump told WABC radio host John Catsimatidis on Friday that the US military destroyed “a big plant” or “facility where the ships come from” two nights earlier, claiming “every time we knock out a boat, we save 25,000 American lives” as part of a months-long campaign targeting suspected drug-running vessels originating in Venezuela.

Strike location remains unspecified: Trump did not say precisely where the strike took place, including whether it was on the Venezuelan mainland, during the interview discussing the ongoing US military campaign against drug trafficking operations.

Obama Foundation defends windowless design of presidential library

Obama Foundation Deputy Director Kim Patterson explained that the 225-foot-tall gray building on Chicago’s South Side has few windows because “sunlight is just not a friend to the artwork and the artifacts,” while the building’s shape was “meant to mimic four hands coming together to show the importance of our collective action.”

Project faces years of criticism and legal challenges: Construction began in 2021 after the project faced pushback including a lawsuit filed in 2018 accusing the city of illegally transferring parkland to the Obama Foundation (which ended in 2022), protests, and criticism of its brutalist architectural style, with some locals dubbing it “The Obamalisk.”

Costs balloon to $850 million ahead of 2026 opening: The project’s cost has grown from an estimated $500 million in 2017 to roughly $850 million in 2025, with the Obama Presidential Center scheduled to open in June 2026, though Patterson noted community input led to changes like building the parking garage underground to avoid blocking sunlight to local gardens.

Must Watch:

Asking TPUSA girls who’s more attractive, Conservative men or Liberal men?

Click To Watch Video