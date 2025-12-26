PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Simpkins's avatar
Elizabeth Simpkins
3h

I just love it when it's handed to them!!!

nathan paris's avatar
nathan paris
2h

Not all Latino's are ignorant? As a matter of fact, they know more of what's going on then many Americans. Too many Americans have been brainwashed in public schools. STOP allowing Democrats to rule our lives, our childrens lives. Public schools are their to teach reading, writing and arithmatic. History would be nice? As long as it is correctly taught! Leave the sex education and politics to Mom & Dad!!!!

