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Richie Naples's avatar
Richie Naples
1h

Why don’t they bring up all the fraud that has been going on that’s proven without a judge throwing it out people that worked on the election board came forward. I don’t understand it. The left. Keep saying that all the elections did not have fraud and the Republicans don’t bring up the facts.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
2h

Oh my, we are now SO CONCERNED about mail-in ballots;

What a shameful display - yea, the DIMS are in such a DEEP HOLE, it is no wonder they are turning to the Commies to DIG them them out, or is it BUY+RY them DEEPER?

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