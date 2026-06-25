GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno couldn’t resist mocking and calling out Democrat Sen. Elissa "Defy orders" Slotkin after her emotional plea to continue exploitable mail-in voting.

“Three years ago, the Democrats wanted to take over the entire election system in America, not to give it more voter integrity, but to diminish voter integrity!!” Moreno fired back.

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Trump kicks off America’s 250th Anniversary State Fair celebration

President Donald Trump delivered remarks Wednesday at the launch of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, framing the nation’s 250th birthday as a moment to build on America’s legacy rather than simply reflect on it. Drawing comparisons to ancient Athens, Rome, and modern global capitals, Trump declared the US the superior civilization in history and vowed future generations would inherit the most advanced society ever created.

Trump emphasized America’s role as the standard-bearer of Western civilization, calling the anniversary both a source of pride and a launching pad for greater ambitions. He described the US as “young by comparison” to older civilizations but unmatched in achievement.

The Great American State Fair runs June 25 through July 10 on the National Mall, featuring daily themed events representing all US states and territories, a 110-foot Ferris wheel, a refurbished Smithsonian carousel, and STEM activities for children.

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Powerful earthquakes strike Venezuela likely killing thousands - Trump says he’s ready to help

Two massive earthquakes struck Venezuela Wednesday afternoon in rapid succession, a magnitude 7.2 followed 39 seconds later by a 7.5, centered roughly 100 miles west of Caracas. The USGS warned casualties could reach anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000. As of early Thursday, acting President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed at least 164 deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries, with rescue workers still combing through collapsed buildings.

The quakes struck during a national holiday, catching many Venezuelans at home. Harrowing footage showed ceiling panels collapsing at Caracas’s international airport, baseball stadiums shaking, and residents trapped in rubble. A brief tsunami warning was issued for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands before being lifted roughly an hour later.

President Trump offered full US assistance, pledging to mobilize federal agencies for relief efforts. Venezuela’s acting government thanked Washington for its immediate outreach — a notable diplomatic moment given the two countries’ recent fraught history.

Louisiana pastor beats the breaks off man who allegedly threatened his family

Tony Spell, 48, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday on second-degree battery charges after crossing a four-lane road and attacking his neighbor’s 20-year-old son. Spell claims he acted after the neighbor allegedly threatened to rape his wife and grandchildren and kill his family while he was away. He faces up to eight years in prison and is due in court September 15.

Video obtained by local outlet WBRZ shows Spell striking the victim dozens of times and wrestling him to the ground, leaving him needing five stitches. Spell later addressed his congregation, comparing the incident to “domestic terrorism” and citing a Bible verse about laying hands on the sick.

Spell has a lengthy history of confrontation. He feuded with the same neighbor since at least 2020, was ticketed during the pandemic for holding in-person services, and was previously arrested, though never charged, for an alleged assault outside his church.

Park police seeking public help identifying Reflecting Pool vandalism suspect

US Park Police released surveillance footage Friday showing an unidentified person kneeling beside the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and reaching into the water around 3:36 p.m. The individual appears to have dark hair and was wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and carrying a light-colored handbag.

(U.S. Park Police)