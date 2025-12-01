Republican Rep. Maria Salazar clashed with CNN’s Dana Bash over President Donald Trump’s proactive approach to combatting the illegal drug trade by engaging Venezuelan ships with U.S. forces.

White House releases Trump MRI results showing good health

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt released details Monday from President Trump’s October MRI scan conducted during his second routine physical of the year, reading results that showed his cardiovascular system has “excellent health” with “no evidence of arterial narrowing” and all major organs appearing “very healthy” with “no acute or chronic concerns.”

Scrutiny follows photos showing bruising and swelling: Trump’s health has fallen under increasing media scrutiny as the oldest man to be inaugurated president, with repeated photos since February showing bruising on his hand and July photos showing swollen legs, though both Leavitt and Trump have repeatedly brushed off concerns, pointing to April and October physical examinations that found him in “excellent health.”

Trump volunteers to release scan, confirms not brain-focused: Trump was questioned about the MRI Sunday evening and said he would release the report while emphasizing it was “perfect” and clarifying that it did not focus on scanning his brain, stating “If they want to release it, it’s OK with me to release it. It’s perfect.”

Media criticism follows Biden health coverage controversy: Media concern over Trump’s health follows the current White House’s repeated criticisms of journalists over their lack of reporting on then-President Joe Biden’s mental acuity and physical fitness, with the media not largely focusing on Biden’s health until the election cycle when political allies called on him to drop out, ultimately leading to his July 2024 exit from the race.

DHS: New York released nearly 7,000 illegal migrant criminals without notifying ICE

The Department of Homeland Security revealed that New York state has released 6,947 illegal aliens with active ICE detainers back onto streets since January 20 when President Trump took office, with another 7,113 currently locked up in jails and prisons, all protected by sanctuary laws that prevent cooperation with immigration agents.

Criminals responsible for thousands of violent offenses: The released migrants’ rap sheets cumulatively include attempted murder, thousands of assaults, and hundreds of burglaries, robberies, drug offenses, weapons offenses and sexual predatory offenses, while those still incarcerated are responsible for 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 drug offenses, 152 weapons offenses and 260 sexual predatory offenses.

Federal demand letter sent to AG Letitia James: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons sent a demand letter Monday to Attorney General Letitia James asking her to hand over the detained migrants for deportation, following a similar September 12 letter that James deflected to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, claiming detainer requests are handled differently depending on local laws and “we cannot address in our capacity as the Attorney General.”

Letter highlights dozen released criminals with heinous records: The agency included examples of released migrants such as Crips gang member Anderson Smith Satuye Martinez (arrested for weapons and drug possession), Jose David Hernandez Hernandez (arrested for rape, strangulation and assault), and career criminal Alexander Moreno Montoya (charged with assaulting a police officer and cocaine possession), pointedly asking James to “confirm whether the State of New York plans to honor detainers on these aliens or whether each of these barbarians will someday walk the streets of New York again.”

Melania unveils “America’s Christmas” White House decor

First Lady Melania Trump shared this year’s White House Christmas decorations on Monday with the theme “Home Is Where the Heart Is” and described as “AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS,” featuring over 25,000 feet of ribbon, 2,000 strands of lights, and 51 trees across themed rooms including the Red Room’s “Fostering the Future” and the East Room celebrating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.