Republican California state Senator Suzette Valladares went off on CNN for trying to demonize Texas Republicans for redistricting their state’s electoral map and justify California Gavin Newsom’s attempt to retaliate with his own redistricting campaign.

"This is an issue of political elitists in California silencing and taking the power away from voters!!"

Watch the clash here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

Are Your Retirement Savings Ready?

President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” strives to deliver the largest tax cuts for working and middle class Americans in our country’s history. His bold plan not only extends the historic 2017 tax cuts but introduces even deeper reforms aimed at empowering American workers and retirees.

But here’s the catch:

This new economic agenda may come with both massive opportunity and serious risk for anyone with a traditional retirement account—like a 401(k), IRA, or TSP.

The fatal flaw? These accounts are built on a Wall Street system that assumes stability, free from manipulation and political shocks.

And in today’s world, all it could take is one major event—another bank failure, a geopolitical crisis, a market crash—to wipe out decades of your savings like it did in the 2008 Financial Crisis.

We’ve outlined a wealth protection strategy inside the 2025 Retirement Protection Guide — and it’s completely FREE. Inside this guide, you'll discover an IRS-approved loophole that allows you to move your retirement savings tax-free and penalty-free into a safe haven asset and hedge your wealth against inflation, market volatility and geopolitical crises.

Time is short. Trump’s reforms may be coming fast—and the financial system roller coaster may be a ride that you don’t want to take with your retirement savings.

>> Get Your FREE Copy of the 2025 Retirement Protection Guide <<

Get My Free Guide

HAPPENING: FBI raids John Bolton’s home and office

Federal agents searched former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's Bethesda, Maryland home at 7 a.m. Friday morning, with plans to also search his office, as part of an investigation involving classified documents ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel.

What’s going on?

Investigation stems from 2020 book controversy : The probe relates to Bolton's 2020 book "The Room Where It Happened," which Trump tried to block from publication, claiming it contained national secrets and violated Bolton's NDA - the criminal inquiry originally began in 2020 during Trump's first presidency.

Biden administration allegedly shut down probe for political reasons : According to a senior US official, the investigation was launched years ago but the Biden administration terminated it "for political reasons," with the FBI now suspecting the shutdown was politically motivated rather than based on legal merits.

Bolton continues criticism amid raid: While FBI agents searched his home, Bolton posted on X criticizing Trump's approach to the Russia-Ukraine war, stating "Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, but I don't see these talks making any progress" - Bolton has been a vocal critic since leaving the Trump administration.

Cracker Barrel defends upsetting rebrand from critics, but even the Democrats hate it too

Cracker Barrel's spokesperson claimed that "a vocal minority" of critics are expressing dissatisfaction with the chain’s new rebrand, but maintained that feedback from guests and team members has been "overwhelmingly positive," citing strong performance at remodeled locations as evidence they're "moving in the right direction."

In a rare and shocking moment of unity in America, the Democrat Party’s official X account posted, “We think the Cracker Barrel rebrand sucks too.”

Why did the new logo sparks widespread backlash: Cracker Barrel unveiled a text-only logo removing the iconic illustration of an old man by a barrel, prompting fierce criticism on social media with users calling it "absolutely horrible," "generic," and demanding the company "change it back."