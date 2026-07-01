Fox News’ Katie Pavlich refused to back down to rude jerk Chris Cuomo, calling him out for his condescending and belittling comments directly on air.

“Chris, I don’t need you to lecture me! I’ve been working in this industry for 20 years and you sitting here and acting like I don’t know what I’m talking about is ridiculous!!”

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Iran’s senior clerics call for assassination of President Trump and Netanyahu

Iran’s 88-member Assembly of Experts, a clerical body constitutionally responsible for selecting and overseeing the supreme leader, issued a 10-point statement declaring it a religious duty to kill President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The clerics described assassinating the two leaders as obligatory for “any duty-bound person who gains access to these criminals,” framing the killings as revenge for the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iranian state-aligned media amplified the threats, with newspaper Hamshahri running a front-page image of Trump in a rifle’s crosshairs under the headline “Revenge is certain.”

The clerics also cast doubt on the ongoing ceasefire negotiations, warning that the memorandum of understanding was merely a tactical delay giving the US time to prepare further strikes. They urged regime supporters to take to the streets and called the people’s mobilization “necessary and decisive.”

Hasan Piker-backed socialist candidate ousts 15-term Colorado Democrat in latest establishment upset

Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old Ethiopia-born PhD student backed by Bernie Sanders and the Democratic Socialists of America, defeated 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette Tuesday in Colorado’s 1st District Democratic primary, 49% to 44%. The solidly blue Denver-area seat virtually guarantees Kiros a House seat in January, further tilting the Democratic caucus leftward.

The victory extends a wave of socialist primary wins that began in New York City last month, where three DSA-aligned candidates ousted establishment Democrats backed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Kiros has called for Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, and ending US aid to Israel, and described Hamas’s October 7 attack as an “inevitable consequence” of Israeli actions — views that previously cost her a job at a major law firm.

Not all socialists prevailed Tuesday. Incumbent Sen. John Hickenlooper defeated DSA-aligned challenger Julie Gonzales in Colorado’s Democratic Senate primary.

Trump takes new Air Force One on maiden flight to open Roosevelt Presidential Library

President Donald Trump will inaugurate his new Air Force One Wednesday on a trip to Medora, North Dakota, for the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. The Qatari-gifted Boeing 747-8, valued at $400 million and featuring a red, white, blue, and gold exterior Trump personally designed, replaces the iconic baby blue livery chosen by Jackie Kennedy. Security upgrades and interior modifications have been completed, though total refitting costs remain undisclosed.