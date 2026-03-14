Katie Pavlich brutalized Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar for not being able to answer a single one of her questions coherently or accurately during a painful live interview on News Nation.

“I think your constituents may be concerned about these criminal aliens with these violent records not having a place to stay since you are trying to get the detention center out of your district, and you are trying to get rid of ICE overall,” Pavlish fired back at the Democrat buffoon.

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LA parents sue school district, claiming “secrecy policy” on son’s gender identity contributed to his suicide

Dylan Parke’s parents, Kathleen Mulligan and Andrew Parke, filed a California federal court lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District, alleging Palisades Charter High School’s “secrecy policy” kept them in the dark about their son’s gender transition in 2019-2020, helped “sever” their relationship, and “ultimately resulted in Dylan’s suicide” in March 2024 at age 19.

How it started: Dylan, who struggled with depression and was in mental health treatment, told school staffers he would use she/her pronouns and go by “Aria” as a sophomore.

Why it matters: Despite Mulligan emailing in August 2020 expressing concerns that Dylan was “easily influenced,” possibly on the autism spectrum, and reeling from being cut from the baseball team — assuring staff she was “not transphobic” but worried about “social contagion related to gender identity” — educators did not respond and “denied them the opportunity to participate in the care of their minor son.” Staff “affirmed and reinforced” Dylan’s transition “enthusiastically and with praise and support” while giving him information on LGBTQ youth housing, listing him as “Aria Parke” in the June 2022 graduation program.

The legal context: Attorney Aaron Siri noted the irony that “in schools, parents must give permission for nearly everything, including receiving medicine, school trips … yet the secrecy policy at issue excluded parents from the incredibly consequential decision to transition their child.” California passed AB 1955 in 2024 barring schools from revealing a child’s gender identity without permission, but the law was struck down in December by a federal judge. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, named in the suit, is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for fraud and was placed on paid administrative leave after a Feb. 25 raid on his home.

Iran holding world’s energy supply “hostage” with “World War I-style” sea mine tactics in Strait of Hormuz

Former CENTCOM Communications Director Col. Joe Buccino (Ret.) said Iran is using thousands of stockpiled sea mines to halt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil, calling it “a nightmare more than 30 years in the making” and “World War I-style combat.” The mines create “psychological warfare” by generating fear and uncertainty about their location and number, effectively shutting down flow through the strait and sending oil prices surging.

Why it matters: Buccino warned the mines are becoming a serious issue because the U.S. Navy has “decommissioned” most of its ships with mine-clearing capabilities, and Iran is “exploiting a gap” in U.S. naval assets. The mines can detonate on or below the water’s surface with explosions that would likely “tear a hole through a ship’s hull, potentially sinking or disabling it.” President Trump said Friday the U.S. would be willing to escort vessels through the strait “if we needed to.”

The escalation: Trump announced Friday the U.S. struck military locations on Kharg Island, Tehran’s oil infrastructure hub in the Persian Gulf, calling it “one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East” that “totally obliterated every MILITARY target.” While the U.S. purposefully avoided targeting oil infrastructure, Trump warned that could change if Iran continues disrupting shipping. Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed Thursday the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the war ends and demanded U.S. military bases be removed from the region.

Ric Grenell stepping down as Trump-Kennedy Center CEO amid renovations, artist boycotts

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell is reportedly stepping down from his role as CEO and executive director of the Trump-Kennedy Center, with Matt Floca, the current vice president of facilities operations, set to replace him subject to board approval. President Trump thanked Grenell for his “excellent job” coordinating the center during the transition period as the venue prepares to close for two years of extensive renovations beginning after July 4.

Why it matters: Grenell’s departure, first reported by Axios, comes as the center has faced backlash after Trump overhauled the board, took over as chair, and changed the lineup—including ending drag shows for children. The board voted in December to rename it “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” causing “mass uproar from leftists.” Artists have canceled shows before and after the name change, including composer Philip Glass who canceled his June symphony premiere, saying the leadership conflicted with the work’s Lincoln-themed message.

The pushback: Center spokeswoman Roma Daravi defended the changes, saying “we have no place for politics in the arts, and those calling for boycotts based on politics are making the wrong decision,” adding “we have not canceled a single show. Leftist activists are pushing artists to cancel but the public wants artists to perform and create.” The center is seeking $1 million in damages from jazz musician Chuck Redd for canceling his Christmas Eve performance days before it was scheduled. Trump was clear about changes when he became chairman, writing “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA.”

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