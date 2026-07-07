Katie Pavlich confronted woke LGBTQ expert Angela Giampolo about the Supreme Court’s ruling that now allows states to prevent biological males from competing in women’s sports.

Giampolo tried to downplay the seriousness of males competing against women, arguing that there are too few cases to care about.

Pavlich fired back, “We’re not just talking about rosters, we’re talking about scholarship opportunity and places on podiums!”

“The facts are men are in women’s spaces, men have physically assaulted female athletes while competing,… and it sounds like your perfectly happy with men replacing women despite spending much of your career fighting for women’s rights!”

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Democrats abandon Graham Platner, demand he exit Maine senate race after rape allegation

Support for Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner collapsed Monday after Politico published a rape allegation from former girlfriend Jenny Racicot, who told CNN that Platner “by dictionary definition” raped her during a 2021 encounter. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and DSCC chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand jointly called on Platner to immediately withdraw, warning the party would withhold campaign investment in the battleground Maine seat if he remained.

Rep. Ro Khanna, one of Platner’s most prominent backers who personally campaigned with him in June despite prior abuse allegations, rescinded his endorsement Monday and called for Platner to suspend his campaign. Khanna had previously told Fox News he explicitly asked Platner if credible sexual assault allegations existed — and Platner denied it.

Sens. Martin Heinrich, Ruben Gallego, and Mark Kelly also pulled their endorsements. Platner denied all allegations and said his campaign is assessing next steps, though he is expected to withdraw himself from the race shortly.

Report: Nearly half of NYC public school students attend failing schools

A sweeping analysis by Success Academy Charter Schools found that 906 New York City public schools, attended by roughly 43% of the system’s 912,000 students, failed to have a majority of students pass math, reading, or both on state exams last year. The report, titled “By Any Honest Measure,” found some schools have appeared on state accountability lists for decades, with failure becoming normalized rather than addressed.

The report accuses city and state policymakers of actively obscuring the crisis through grade inflation, lowered standardized test benchmarks, and policies that exclude test performance from student grades and bar test scores from teacher evaluations. The result: 98% of teachers receive satisfactory ratings while nearly half of students are failing.

New York spends $36,293 per pupil annually — double the national average — yet pumps even more funding into the worst-performing schools despite plummeting enrollment, while blocking expansion of higher-performing charter schools through legislative caps.

Sunny Hostin doubles down on claim that American flags make her feel unsafe

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin revisited an eyebrow-raising 2021 statement during a discussion of America’s 250th anniversary, reiterating that she feels uncomfortable entering neighborhoods heavily displaying American flags. Hostin claimed that a segment of the country has weaponized the flag to signal White supremacy, making it feel threatening rather than patriotic to some Black Americans.