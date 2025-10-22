PolitiBrawl

Dolores Adams
I am really getting sick of these demonrats trying to disrupt everything. they don't love America anymore, if they ever did. If they can't support the Constitution and do the right thing for this country, instead of themselves, they don't belong in the government at all. Get the book by

Mark Levin called The Democrat Party hates America and it sure is true.

patrick dinnen
So NOW gop is concerned with what kind of tax breaks millionaires are getting?

Not only was that statement patently false, millionaires are not the primary beneficiary of the ACA tax credits, it’s a wholly disingenuous argument on the part of the representative.

