GOP Sen. Katie Britt went off on CNN about the “fraudulent” healthcare subsidies that the Democrats are hellbent on protecting, even if it means keeping the government shutdown for a long time.

“Democrats, once again, don’t care about how much we spend and just want to find a political edge!”

Professor advocates for white liberals to emulate murderous political vigilantes

Howard University journalism professor Stacey Patton reportedly wrote a blog post encouraging White liberals to emulate John Brown, a pre-Civil War vigilante who orchestrated the 1856 Pottawatomie massacre that killed five Kansas settlers and later led a deadly raid on Harpers Ferry in 1859 before being hanged for treason.

“What am I willing to burn so somebody else can breathe?”: Patton wrote that when White allies ask what they can do, the answer is “Be like John Brown,” arguing he didn’t need “a syllabus, a think piece, or a guidebook on allyship” but simply “saw the horror for what it was and decided that ending this racist f---ery mattered more than being understood.”

Connection to recent extremist violence: Brown’s name was recently invoked by Benjamin Song, a long-time Antifa agitator and member of the John Brown Gun Club (listed as “far-left” by the Counter Extremism Project), who was charged with attempted murder of federal agents in an ambush-style shooting at an ICE facility in Texas, with a dozen others also charged in the plot.

University condemns violence but defends free speech: Howard University issued a statement condemning “all forms of violence, particularly actions that may result in the loss of life,” while emphasizing its commitment to First Amendment rights and clarifying that individual faculty views “should not be construed as reflecting the official stance of Howard University.”

Trump confirms legal team seeking $230 million from DOJ for “rigging the election” - Plans to give it all to charity

President Trump told reporters his legal team is seeking damages from the Department of Justice because “they rigged the election,” with The New York Times reporting the amount is $230 million related to prior investigations including the FBI’s probe into his 2016 campaign, the Russia investigation, and the classified documents case that led to the Mar-a-Lago raid.

President acknowledges conflict of interest: Trump admitted the unusual situation where “I’m the one that makes the decision” on whether to approve the payment, saying “it’s awfully strange to make a decision where I’m paying myself,” and pledged that any money received would go to charity rather than keeping it personally.

Administrative claims filed before second term: Trump’s legal team submitted the first complaint in 2023 and a second in 2024, before his second term began, though the claims remain administrative and may not become a lawsuit since Trump-appointed officials like Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche have authority to sign off on settlements per DOJ guidelines.

Luigi Mangione was beat up by Bangkok “ladyboys” months before alleged assassination: report

Luigi Mangione claimed in WhatsApp messages to friends that he was beaten up by seven transgender women in Bangkok during his backpacking trip through Asia in early 2024, sharing a photo of his battered and scratched arm, according to texts reviewed by the New York Times.

Asia trip marked shift from social to isolated: Fellow travelers and his own notes suggest Mangione went from craving human connection at the start of his trip to isolating himself, with a guesthouse owner in Japan noting he “didn’t use any digital devices” and “only had minimum necessary conversations,” while he obsessed over making a statement about insurance coverage injustice.

Diary entries reveal premeditation of attack: In an August 2024 diary entry after returning to the U.S., Mangione wrote “I finally feel confident about what I’ll do” and “The target is insurance. It checks every box,” months before allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December, with shell casings at the scene bearing the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose.”

White House reject “fake outrage” over ballroom project