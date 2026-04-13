CNBC’s Joe Kernen clashed with Democrat Pete Buttigieg on President Donald Trump’s Iran strategy and the downstream effects of the conflict, debunking his false claims in a tense live debate.

“Now that we’re there do you hope this has a successful outcome?! There were 40,000 Iranians that were slaughtered by this regime!!” Kernen blasted Buttigieg. “You don’t want this to work?!”

Click To Watch Video

Trump’s naval blockade may force Iran back to negotiating table

President Donald Trump’s naval blockade of Iranian ports is targeting the Islamic Republic’s economy at a critical moment, with former Pakistani Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed telling The NY Post that Iran will likely respond to the US “take it or leave it” offer because “they know what economic hardships their people are facing.”

Prior economic pain: Iran’s economy was already struggling before the Feb. 28 war began, with international sanctions causing currency devaluation and deadly protests.

VP Vance delivered “best and final offer”: Vice President JD Vance presented Iran with final terms on Sunday, and while Tehran hasn’t publicly responded, Trump told reporters Monday that Iran “wants to work” and desires a deal “very badly.” The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz went into effect Monday morning after weekend peace talks collapsed.

What’s next: Former State Department official Mark Kimmitt said the blockade “should bring the Iranians back to the negotiation table, but not immediately,” though he doubts Iran’s leadership would “ever seriously consider terminating” its uranium enrichment program. Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery said the blockade “only works if the US Navy is persistent and stops and detains enough Iranian ships to deter the regime’s ability to export fossil fuels.”

Sponsored by Finance Buzz

Insane Cards Charging 0% Interest Into 2027 (Some With Welcome Bonuses Up To $250)

If you have outstanding credit card debt, getting a new 0% intro APR credit card could help ease the pressure while you pay down your balances.

Our credit card experts identified top credit cards that are perfect for anyone looking to pay down debt and not add to it! Some are even offering generous welcome bonuses up to $250!

Click through to see what all the hype is about.

Learn More

Katy Perry (Justin Trudeau’s girlfriend) is being accused of sexual assault

Actress Ruby Rose publicly accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her nearly 20 years ago at a Melbourne nightclub, detailing a graphic incident, which Perry’s representative called dangerous reckless lies.

Graphic Assault Claimed: Ruby Rose claims Perry pulled her underwear aside and rubbed her vagina on Rose’s face at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne until Rose vomited.

Trauma Delayed Disclosure: Rose kept silent for almost two decades after Perry helped her get a US visa but recently shared the story on social media.

No Legal Action Planned: The Batgirl actress stated she has no intention of pressing charges or filing lawsuits against Perry over the alleged assault.

Perry Issues Denial: Katy Perry’s team categorically denied the allegations as false and noted Rose’s history of making serious public accusations against others.

Billionaire boots Eric Swalwell from his mansion hideout

California Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped his bid for governor after sexual allegations triggered lost endorsements, a criminal investigation by Alvin Bragg, and an expulsion motion, before his billionaire backer evicted him from a Beverly Hills mansion.

Endorsements Rapidly Withdrawn: Almost every person and organization who endorsed Swalwell rescinded their support following public allegations of rape, sexual assault and other sexual misconduct made by several women.

Cloobeck Ends Support: Lefty billionaire Stephen Cloobeck dramatically cut ties with Eric Swalwell, kicked him out of his palatial Beverly Hills mansion, and declared himself a libertarian while considering clawing back over $1 million in donations.

Denial Video Filmed: Swalwell was hiding out at the Beverly Hills mansion of billionaire Stephen Cloobeck when he filmed his infamous “I didn’t do it!” denial video on Friday.

Career Implosion Continues: The congressman faces potential expulsion from Congress by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and is the subject of a criminal investigation as salacious videos circulate.

Texas AG probes Lululemon for “Forever Chemicals”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into Lululemon on April 13 over potential PFAS forever chemicals in its athletic wear and whether the wellness brand misled consumers about product safety.