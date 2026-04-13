MAGA Joe Kernen TAKES DOWN smug Pete Buttigieg, REFUSES to let him lie about Trump's Iran crusade
"There were 40,000 Iranians that were slaughtered by this regime!!”
CNBC’s Joe Kernen clashed with Democrat Pete Buttigieg on President Donald Trump’s Iran strategy and the downstream effects of the conflict, debunking his false claims in a tense live debate.
“Now that we’re there do you hope this has a successful outcome?! There were 40,000 Iranians that were slaughtered by this regime!!” Kernen blasted Buttigieg. “You don’t want this to work?!”
Watch the heated clash here:
Trump’s naval blockade may force Iran back to negotiating table
President Donald Trump’s naval blockade of Iranian ports is targeting the Islamic Republic’s economy at a critical moment, with former Pakistani Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed telling The NY Post that Iran will likely respond to the US “take it or leave it” offer because “they know what economic hardships their people are facing.”
Prior economic pain: Iran’s economy was already struggling before the Feb. 28 war began, with international sanctions causing currency devaluation and deadly protests.
VP Vance delivered “best and final offer”: Vice President JD Vance presented Iran with final terms on Sunday, and while Tehran hasn’t publicly responded, Trump told reporters Monday that Iran “wants to work” and desires a deal “very badly.” The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz went into effect Monday morning after weekend peace talks collapsed.
What’s next: Former State Department official Mark Kimmitt said the blockade “should bring the Iranians back to the negotiation table, but not immediately,” though he doubts Iran’s leadership would “ever seriously consider terminating” its uranium enrichment program. Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery said the blockade “only works if the US Navy is persistent and stops and detains enough Iranian ships to deter the regime’s ability to export fossil fuels.”
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Katy Perry (Justin Trudeau’s girlfriend) is being accused of sexual assault
Actress Ruby Rose publicly accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her nearly 20 years ago at a Melbourne nightclub, detailing a graphic incident, which Perry’s representative called dangerous reckless lies.
Graphic Assault Claimed: Ruby Rose claims Perry pulled her underwear aside and rubbed her vagina on Rose’s face at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne until Rose vomited.
Trauma Delayed Disclosure: Rose kept silent for almost two decades after Perry helped her get a US visa but recently shared the story on social media.
No Legal Action Planned: The Batgirl actress stated she has no intention of pressing charges or filing lawsuits against Perry over the alleged assault.
Perry Issues Denial: Katy Perry’s team categorically denied the allegations as false and noted Rose’s history of making serious public accusations against others.
Billionaire boots Eric Swalwell from his mansion hideout
California Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped his bid for governor after sexual allegations triggered lost endorsements, a criminal investigation by Alvin Bragg, and an expulsion motion, before his billionaire backer evicted him from a Beverly Hills mansion.
Endorsements Rapidly Withdrawn: Almost every person and organization who endorsed Swalwell rescinded their support following public allegations of rape, sexual assault and other sexual misconduct made by several women.
Cloobeck Ends Support: Lefty billionaire Stephen Cloobeck dramatically cut ties with Eric Swalwell, kicked him out of his palatial Beverly Hills mansion, and declared himself a libertarian while considering clawing back over $1 million in donations.
Denial Video Filmed: Swalwell was hiding out at the Beverly Hills mansion of billionaire Stephen Cloobeck when he filmed his infamous “I didn’t do it!” denial video on Friday.
Career Implosion Continues: The congressman faces potential expulsion from Congress by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and is the subject of a criminal investigation as salacious videos circulate.
Texas AG probes Lululemon for “Forever Chemicals”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into Lululemon on April 13 over potential PFAS forever chemicals in its athletic wear and whether the wellness brand misled consumers about product safety.
PFAS Probe Launched: Ken Paxton is reviewing Lululemon’s Restricted Substances List, testing protocols and supply chain for toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as forever chemicals.
Health Risks Highlighted: Forever chemicals do not break down, accumulate in organs and are linked to cancer, infertility, reproductive issues and endocrine disruption according to the inquiry.
Company Responds Quickly: Lululemon stated it phased out PFAS in fiscal year 2023, does not use them now and is cooperating fully with the Texas investigation by providing documentation.
Stock Impact Immediate: Following the announcement, Lululemon shares dropped by as much as 4.5 percent while the company reported eleven point one billion dollars in net revenue last fiscal year.
Pete got cooked in this exchange.