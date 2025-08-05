PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra glastetter's avatar
Sandra glastetter
41m

Jerry Nadler is a bag of mashed potatoes! Nadler is useless. Why is he still in politics is beyond me it must be someone pity him. He’s a waste of time and smash face. …..She needs to be moved out of the United States back to whatever hate filled country. She was born in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
John Kociuba's avatar
John Kociuba
16m

Where are the counter memes?

Idea:

1. Maxine Waters "Kaiju Monster" wearing jeans, with big red lips, monster teethe, big belly hanging over her jeans with white stretch marks, black half shirt with "Antifa/BLM" on it, fat azz hanging out, Sidney Sweeney seeing the Kaiju, screaming then running with the crowd, and the caption advertisement, "Them some tuff jeans"!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture