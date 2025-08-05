GOP Rep. Harriet Hageman stood her ground against Jerry Nadler after he targeted her with an absurd tirade, calling her bill “evil” and lashing out about transgender women’s rights to compete against biological women in athletic competition.

“Every time that a man competes against a woman, they’re probably going to beat them, so I don’t think we need that report!”

Watch the tense clash here:

Click To Watch Video

