Forlesia Cook, whose grandson was murdered in 2017, delivered a jaw-dropping speech defending President Donald Trump at his Black History Month celebration.

“I don’t want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff” she said in a blunt message to Democrats, commanding them to “get off the man’s back” and “let him do his job.”

Why it matters: Cook’s defense came as Trump faced racism charges after a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys was posted on his Truth Social account before being removed. The White House said it was posted “erroneously” by a staffer, and Trump told reporters he “didn’t see” the racist portion and that “of course” he condemns it, though he declined to apologize.

What happened: Trump was so impressed by Cook’s remarks that he encouraged her to run for office, saying “you have my endorsement, Forlesia.” Cook praised Trump for bringing National Guard troops to DC and for keeping it “real,” saying “I can trust him.” Her 22-year-old grandson Marty William McMillan Jr. was murdered in 2017 after leaving for a date with a woman he met online, and his killer John Jabar McRae was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2024. Trump also used the event to praise the late Rev. Jesse Jackson and announce that Ben Carson would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

BREAKING: Ex-Prince Andrew arrested on his 66th birthday over alleged Epstein document leak

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday by British police on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. At least six unmarked police cars and around eight plainclothes officers raided his Sandringham Estate in eastern England, with Andrew now in custody facing a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Why it matters: Trade envoys must keep details about their trips confidential—even after leaving their post—under the UK’s Official Secrets Act. King Charles III previously acknowledged “profound concern” over the allegations and vowed to help police investigations into his brother, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “nobody is above the law” when asked about the arrest.

The backdrop: Andrew was reported to police earlier this month after documents in the Epstein files allegedly showed he shared trade docs with the convicted sex offender. The arrest follows long-running claims by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre that she was made to have sex with Andrew three times starting at age 17. Andrew paid millions in a civil settlement to Giuffre while denying wrongdoing, and lost his royal duties and titles over the scandal—though he was never criminally charged and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Bill Gates withdraws from keynote at India AI Impact Summit hours before scheduled speech

Bill Gates will not deliver his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, with his philanthropic organization saying the decision was made after “careful consideration” and “to ensure the focus remains on the summit’s key priorities,” though they did not elaborate. The Gates Foundation said Ankur Vora, president of its Africa and India offices, would speak instead.

Why it matters: The withdrawal comes amid controversy over Gates’s ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after he was named in new DOJ files released in January. Gates’s spokesperson called claims in the files “absolutely absurd and completely false,” and Gates has said he regretted spending time with Epstein. Gates has not been accused of wrongdoing by any of Epstein’s victims, and his appearance in the files does not imply criminal activity.

The backdrop: Gates’s withdrawal is a blow for the five-day summit, which India has pitched as a flagship event to position the country as a global AI hub, featuring delegates from over 100 countries and world leaders. The event has already seen controversies including mismanagement on opening day and an Indian university’s false claim to have developed a robot dog that turned out to be made in China. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Indian PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UN chief Antonio Guterres all appeared at the summit calling for AI democratization and shared approaches to innovation.

New audio reveals Obama, Susan Rice “broke down and cried” after Trump’s 2016 win

More than 1,100 hours of new audio and video compiled by Columbia University in cooperation with the Obama Foundation allegedly show that former President Barack Obama and National Security Adviser Susan Rice “broke down and cried in front of White House staff” after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to RealClearInvestigations senior reporter Paul Sperry.