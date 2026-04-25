California Governor candidate and pro-Trump Sheriff Chad Bianco fired back at Democrat candidate Katie Porter for her non-stop nagging towards President Trump during a tense gubernatorial debate.

“That’s not even close to what I said!” Bianco told Porter. “I have 33 years of dealing with the consequences of the Democrats’ poor policies! The people who are hurting California are Democrats, it’s not Donald Trump!”

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SPLC paid white nationalist informant $1M+ to infiltrate group it had already declared “almost irrelevant”

The Southern Poverty Law Center reportedly paid a National Alliance member over $1 million over nine years to engage in activities including breaking into the group’s headquarters to steal 25 boxes of documents that were photocopied and distributed to the SPLC for its reports, according to a federal indictment announced Tuesday charging the nonprofit with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.

The Washington Examiner’s Sarah Bedford noted the SPLC shelled out the $1 million to infiltrate the group after declaring it “effectively dead years earlier.”

SPLC’s own website contradicts the spending: The SPLC’s webpage about the National Alliance designated it a hate group that was “for decades the most dangerous and best organized neo-Nazi formation in America,” but noted that by 2007 the group was on the decline and “had become almost irrelevant” by 2009—raising questions about why the nonprofit continued paying the informant through a nine-year period.

FBI Director: SPLC “lied to donors” while funding extremists: FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday “They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups—even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes.” The National Alliance has been “closely associated with a litany of violent attacks since the 1980s, including a 1999 multi-state shooting spree targeting minorities and Jewish Americans, and the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing,” while several big-name SPLC donors have remained silent since the indictment.

Iran leaves Pakistan without meeting US negotiators, throwing second round of talks into question

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation left for the airport Saturday around 6 p.m. local time after meetings with Pakistani mediators Field Marshal Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif—but not with US negotiators despite White House claims.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would leave for “direct talks” with Tehran in Pakistan on Saturday, claiming “The Iranians reached out—as the president called on them to do—and asked for this in-person conversation,” but Iran has consistently said it would only attend bilateral meetings with Pakistanis, not the United States.

Confusion over whether talks are happening : Leavitt’s Friday announcement left “Islamabad—and the world—buzzing” about a potential extended visit for new talks, but the White House has not responded to requests for comment about whether the Witkoff-Kushner trip is still on or what time they would leave. Iran continues to publicly claim they have no round two talks planned with the US.

What’s next: The Iranian departure “does not necessarily mean a second round of talks is dead”—Tehran previously said it would visit Oman and Russia after Islamabad discussions, where they may seek support while preparing a new proposal for the US. If an arrangement is reached, Iran may travel back to Islamabad for another round of peace talks, but Iran has so far not publicly agreed to round two.

Trump attends White House Correspondents’ Dinner for first time as president after boycotting for years

President Donald Trump is attending Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton for the first time as commander-in-chief after boycotting the annual event last year and each year during his first term, posting on Truth Social last month that it would be his “Honor to accept” the WHCA’s invitation.