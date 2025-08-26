GOP Rep. Russell Fry caught Democrats off-guard with a surprise video montage of violent leftist attacks on conservative college speakers like Charlie Kirk, Michael Knowles and Riley Gaines.

This was absolutely savage… Watch the incredible moment here:

Click To Watch Video

Abrego Garcia arrest clip goes viral for shocking comment he made while cuffed

“Gobierno corrupto!”

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 30-year-old El Salvador native and alleged MS-13 gang member, was arrested by ICE in Baltimore on Monday and went viral after calling the U.S. government "corrupt" while being led away in handcuffs, sparking online backlash about the irony of his comments.

Social media users quickly criticized him, with one calling him "nothing but a petulant child" and others pointing out the "absolute irony" of someone facing deportation criticizing the very government he apparently wants to remain in. Users highlighted the contradiction in his statement, with comments like "So corrupt he still wants to stay here" and "He has the gall to mutter 'corrupt govt.' Criminals don't get to call anyone else corrupt."

Complex Legal Case: Abrego Garcia faces human smuggling charges from a 2022 traffic stop and was deported to El Salvador in June before being brought back; he has pleaded not guilty and was released on bond last Friday, with his lawyers claiming officials offered deportation to Costa Rica in exchange for a guilty plea or threatened deportation to Uganda.

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who had recently fled the war to seek safety and a new beginning in the United States, was fatally stabbed at a Charlotte, North Carolina light rail station on Friday night just before 10 p.m.

Suspect Background: Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, a homeless man with an extensive criminal history, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder; he has been arrested multiple times since 2011 for felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats, and previously served five years in prison.

Mental Health Problems: Brown currently faces pending charges for misusing the 911 system in January, when during a police welfare check he told authorities he believed someone had given him "man-made" material inside his body that controlled his eating, walking, and talking.

Community Impact: A GoFundMe page was established to support Zarutska's aunt and family members during this "heartbreaking time," describing her death as an "irreparable loss" for her family who had hoped she would find safety in America.

