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Sean Abernathy's avatar
Sean Abernathy
2h

Thank God for Crockett! She seems like one of the few that are actually looking after the people!

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
17m

Jasmin Crocket is a joke - If the thinks that "ghetto" accent makes her look like a "regular" underprivileged brat, she is kidding herself, as she does about everything else.

We all know that Jasmin was NOT an underprivileged kid; we know that she went to private schools and to Law school, and that she may have even PASSED her Bar Exams.

Yet, all she has accomplished with all that education is to the Democratic Party mouth piece, and a bad one at that, who has to constantly refer to NOTES,

.

In essence, she is reading from a PREPARED script - no original thoughts

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