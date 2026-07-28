GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx fact checked and humiliated Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett for defending the utter failure and wastefulness of public schools, producing incompetent students while sucking up tax dollars by the millions.

“Only a third of that money goes to actual instruction of the students!” Foxx said. “They’ve done an abysmal job!”

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Together with Mode Mobile

Apple Price Hikes Reveal Mode’s Big Opportunity

Apple will potentially raise prices on Macs and iPads by $200 or more, another reminder that the devices we rely on keep getting more expensive.

Mode Mobile, is building the countertrend: technology that turns everyday smartphones into income-generating assets.

Its EarnOS platform has already helped users earn and save $1B+, reached 490M+ users, and powered 32,481% three-year revenue growth, earning Deloitte’s #1 fastest-growing software company ranking.

Now, Mode has secured the Nasdaq ticker $MODE, and its pre-IPO investment offering is open at $0.52/share with up to 20% bonus shares. But that window is closing fast.

Click here to learn more.

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DISCLOSURES:

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Mode Mobile received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

Mode revenue and EBITDA numbers include full year revenue and EBITDA of businesses acquired by Mode Mobile in 2025.

Mamdani doxes wealthy New Yorkers now paying Pied-à-Terre Tax with published list

The New York City Department of Finance published a document listing hundreds of thousands of property owners potentially subject to Mayor Mamdani’s new pied-à-terre tax on luxury second homes, inadvertently exposing the addresses of some of the city’s most prominent residents. Names spotted on the list include Taylor Swift, Anna Wintour, Deepak Chopra, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, a Woody Allen trust, and a property connected to Martin Scorsese’s wife.

The list’s accuracy is already being questioned. Two sitting City Council members appeared on the document — which is supposed to identify non-primary residences only. Council member Gale Brewer said she has lived in her listed property full-time since 1994, calling the list “messed up.” The Department of Finance said the roll was released per state law and will be used to identify potentially eligible properties.

Council Minority Leader David Carr mocked the mayor as “Realtor of the Year in Texas,” referencing predictions that wealthy New Yorkers will accelerate their departures to lower-tax states.

Nick Fuentes sits down with Hunter Biden for 2 hour long heart-to-heart talk

Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes joined Hunter Biden for a wild interview on the Channel 5 Youtube channel, which culminated in a jaw-dropping, no-rules discussion about politics, crime, race, addiction and the state of discourse in America.

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Austria deports more migrants than tt receives asylum applications for first time in 20 years

Austria recorded more deportations and removals than new asylum applications in the first half of 2026 — the first time that’s happened in over two decades.

Asylum applications dropped 44% compared to the same period last year, with roughly 4,900 submitted between January and June, while over 7,000 migrants were removed during the same period. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner credited enhanced border controls and suspension of the family reunification program as the primary drivers.

The policy shift followed the Freedom Party of Austria’s historic 2024 election victory, which pressured the coalition government to dramatically tighten immigration enforcement. Syrian approval rates collapsed from 67% two years ago to roughly one-third this year, and 27% of all asylum requests were outright rejected in the first half of 2026.

Austria is also pursuing third-country return hub agreements similar to Italy’s model. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl called for even stricter measures following Saturday’s alleged Islamist van attack at Berlin’s pride parade.

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