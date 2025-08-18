GOP Rep. Laurel Lee slammed Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler for trashing Trump’s attempt to reduce violent crime in Washington D.C.

“Let’s start with reality!” Lee told Nadler. “We owe a responsibility to the citizens of Washington D.C. and the visitors from around the world to keep them safe! All too often they are being shot in the street!”

GOP brawler SCHOOLS Kaitlan Collins on how Trump’s spending bill is actually helping real Americans

GOP Rep. Mike Flood dismantled CNN’s narrative on Trump’s spending bill, telling Kaitlan Collins directly that the Democrats’ complaints are bogus and empty.

“The working class’ heart and soul is with the Republican Party!” Flood fired back at Collins. “We’ve been beaten by other countries for too long!”

Marco Rubio’s State Dept. revokes 6,000 student visa for anti-Israel protests and criminal activity

The State Department has revoked over 6,000 student visas in 2025 for violations including visa overstays, criminal activity (assault, DUIs, burglary), and support for terrorism, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio targeting students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests.