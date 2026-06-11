GOP Rep. Lisa went scorched earth on woke Loudon County Superintendent Aaron Spence for defending a transgender student who reportedly filmed students in the school locker room.

“You are weak and pathetic!!!” she exploded at him.

Click To Watch Video

Virginia Parents Speak Out Over Loudoun County Transgender School Policies

Loudoun County parents are pushing back against transgender policies in their local public schools following the Capitol Hill hearing this week where district Superintendent Spence testified that transgender women should be permitted in women’s spaces. The hearing also drew school officials from Chicago and San Francisco, all fielding questions from Congress about whether biological males should access facilities designated for girls.

Mother Abbie Platt told Fox News she feels compelled to speak out on behalf of the more than 70,000 students in the district, noting that many parents fear professional retaliation for voicing concerns. She says her children have been subjected to several issues concerning the school’s transgender policies, including an incident where her son experienced a biological female classmate entering the boys’ bathroom while he was using it.

Father Seth Wolfe said he was deeply unsatisfied with school officials’ congressional testimony, arguing that existing policies compromise student safety rather than prioritize education. He contends the situation has deteriorated over five years. With local private schools at capacity, many families feel they have no viable alternative to the public school system.

Sponsored by Finance Buzz

Insane Cards Charging 0% Interest Into 2027 (With Welcome Bonuses Up To $200)

While it may sound crazy, there’s a much easier way to pay down debt (and faster) by using a credit card.

Some of the top credit card experts identified their favorites that put interest on ice until 2027 on balance transfers while offering up to 5% cash back on qualifying purchases while earning a welcome bonus of up to $200.

Talk about the best of both worlds! Click here to learn how to apply and start paying down debt faster.

Learn More

Trump Calls Off Iran Strikes, Says Deal Is “All Wrapped Up”

President Donald Trump abruptly canceled planned strikes on Iran Thursday evening, announcing on Truth Social that discussions with Tehran had reached the highest levels of Iranian leadership and been approved. Trump told the New York Post the agreement was “pretty much all wrapped up,” with a formal signing ceremony to be announced. The deal reportedly involves Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its nearly two-month naval blockade of Iranian ports — though the blockade will remain until the agreement is formally signed.

The breakthrough came after a frantic day of escalating threats. Just hours before canceling the strikes, Trump had vowed to hit Iran “very hard” and threatened to seize Kharg Island, which handles roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports. Overnight US strikes had targeted Iranian missile systems, radar installations, and air defense sites along the coast.

Key questions remain unanswered. Iran’s state-linked media denied any agreement had been finalized, and a senior Israeli official said Israel was unaware of any deal. Qatar and Pakistan have been the primary intermediaries facilitating communications between Washington and Tehran throughout negotiations.

Watch Live: Trump hosts event at The White House after canceling strike on Iran

Click To Watch Video

BREAKING: JD Vance to appear on “The View” on Tuesday

Trump nominates Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he is nominating Jay Clayton — current US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and former SEC Chairman — to serve as the next Director of National Intelligence. Trump praised Clayton as one of the most respected figures in the legal community and urged the Senate to confirm him quickly.