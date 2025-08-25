PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Halliday's avatar
Jim Halliday
7h

So, in MAGA world, there's a whole lot of dead people making Medicaid claims. And around the world people wonder what the Americans could possibly have been thinking when they elected Trump. Now we know. They weren't thinking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
8h

No one aborted this air head jerk but it's okay for her and the rest of her fellow murderers to endorse these assassinations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture