GOP Rep. Laurel Lee confronted at Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for fear-mongering about abortion access and Republican Medicaid reforms correcting eligibility standards.

“We are advocating ending Medicaid payments going to individuals who are deceased or not eligible! These are not cuts, they are corrections!”

Watch the heated clash here:

Riley Gaines mocks “Mamscrawny,” out-lifts him in humiliating social media post

Riley Gaines mocked NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's weak bench press performance sharing a video of herself bench pressing 165 pounds at 130 pounds body weight to ridicule Mamdani, who struggled to lift 135 pounds at a Brooklyn event Saturday.

Gaines outlifted Mamdani while weighing significantly less - In her 2022 video, Gaines demonstrated "165lb relatively easy reps" when she weighed just 130 pounds, compared to Mamdani's failed attempt at 135 pounds, telling him to "take note" of her superior performance.

Mayor Eric Adams joins in mocking "Mamscrawny" with age comparison - The 64-year-old Adams, who successfully completed multiple reps at the same event, contrasted himself with the 33-year-old Mamdani, writing "64 vs 33. A lifetime of hard work vs. a silver spoon" and saying "The weight of the job is too heavy for 'Mamscrawny.'"

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo also criticizes Mamdani's fitness - Cuomo piled on the criticism, saying "This guy can't bench his own body weight, let alone carry the weight of leading the most important city in the world.”

Kilmar Abrego Garcia faces Monday deportation to Uganda

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant at the center of a Trump administration immigration crackdown, will report to the ICE Baltimore Field Office on Monday where he's expected to be arrested and deported to Uganda, not his home country.

Six-month legal battle spans multiple courts : The case has involved an extraordinary court fight across two continents, dozens of hearings, and three federal judges in Tennessee and Maryland, with the DOJ alleging he's an MS-13 member who was caught smuggling migrants, while supporters claim he's a hard-working father being vilified.

Government offers plea deal to Costa Rica, rejected : The Justice Department offered to send Abrego Garcia to Costa Rica in exchange for a guilty plea on human smuggling charges, which he declined, leading his attorneys to claim "vindictive" prosecution and coordinated pressure from multiple agencies.

Complex deportation due to safety concerns : An immigration judge ruled Abrego Garcia couldn't be sent back to El Salvador due to danger there, leading to the unusual third-country deportation to Uganda after he illegally entered the U.S. as a teenager and lived in Maryland with his family.

Potential defiance of court order: ICE's planned arrest may violate a court order from Obama-appointed Judge Paula Xinis that sought to prevent immediate arrest upon his return, while DHS Secretary Kristi Noem vowed the administration "will not stop fighting" until he faces justice and leaves the country.

Trump to end cashless bail with executive order Politibrawl · 2:37 PM President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Monday threatening to revoke federal funding from jurisdictions with cashless bail policies, fulfilling his campaign promise to crack down on what he calls "left-wing jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute dangerous criminals." Read full story

