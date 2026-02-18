GOP Reps Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna humiliated Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego in a fierce floor debate about the right for members of congress to carry firearms for self protection in the capitol.

“I reserve my right to defend myself without your permission!!” Rep. Luna snapped at Gallego.

Obama center turns uglier with massive mind-numbing text design

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, already slammed for its brutalist design, now features a colossal, hard-to-read text display from Barack Obama’s 2015 Selma speech wrapping the museum tower, sparking widespread mockery and complaints of headaches and confusion as construction nears its June 2026 opening.

Design Criticism Escalates: The $850 million center’s tower now displays five-foot-tall letters from Obama’s “You Are America” Selma quote, criticized as unreadable and “lorem ipsum”-like when viewed from certain angles.

Public Reactions Pour In: Social media users report developing headaches after trying to read the fragmented text, with one calling it a “dyslexic nightmare” and others mocking it as narcissistic self-praise.

Architectural Comparisons Intensify: Detractors liken the overall structure to a Klingon prison or Soviet-era brutalist monstrosity, arguing the new addition makes it even less appealing visually.

Opening Timeline Confirmed: Despite ongoing backlash over aesthetics and delays from lawsuits and reviews, the center—managed by the Obama Foundation—remains on track to open in June 2026 on Chicago’s South Side.

“We miss Rush,” Trump mourns Limbaugh, 5 years on from the radio icon’s passing

President Donald Trump marked the fifth anniversary of Rush Limbaugh’s death with a heartfelt Truth Social video tribute, calling the conservative radio icon a great man and irreplaceable friend who loved the country deeply.

Personal Friendship Recalled: Trump shared how Limbaugh endorsed him early in his 2015 campaign without ever meeting, praising his opening speech and later becoming close friends.

Enduring Legacy Praised: He described Limbaugh as the greatest radio host ever, a pioneering conservative voice who inspired millions and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

Emotional Missing Expressed: Trump emphasized five years of absence, stating repeatedly “we miss Rush” and that no one could replace his unique impact on politics and media.

Family Tribute Extended: The president sent condolences directly to Limbaugh’s wife and family, expressing shared sorrow and affirming the broadcaster’s unmatched status in American conservatism.

France rocked as Far-Left mob beats Right-Wing student to death

A 23-year-old right-wing activist and math student, Quentin Deranque, died Saturday in Lyon after being brutally beaten by at least six assailants on the sidelines of a protest against a far-left conference speaker, triggering arrests of 11 suspects—including an aide to an lawmaker—and igniting fierce political recriminations across France and international attention.