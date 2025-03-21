GOP Rep. Tom Emmer clashed with CNN’s Pamela Brown for unfairly lashing into Trump and his agenda for America during a heated live interview.

“I know that you’re a big supporter of President Trump of course,” Brown told Emmer. “But he has tested the boundaries of presidential power. And now seeming to want to do away with checks and balances,… freezing funds appropriated by congress, wanting to get rid of birthright citizenship, firing federal trade commissioners when there is Supreme Court precedent saying a president can’t do it. What do you think about all that?”

Emmer couldn’t get 2 words out before being interrupted. “This is a narrative that the media is trying to create…”

“No!” Brown inserted. “Just to be respectful Whip Emmer, it’s not a narrative, I just pointed out specific examples!”

“I’m going to be respectful too!” Emmer shot back. “But when you don;t talk about the Dobbs decision that Joe Biden viciously attacked our Supreme Court because he disagreed with it, and you make this look like something it’s not, Trump’s not happy, I’m sure, but what it comes to what6 he’s trying to do, there are 77 million Americans that elected him to do exactly what he’s doing!!”

Brown had to back peddle after that. Watch what happened next in the tense live interview:

Marco Rubio ERUPTS at woke CBS host for defending pro-terrorist Ivy League student

Secretary of State Marco Rubio went off at CBS’s Margaret Brennan during a discussion on whether Columbia University student and anti-Israel protester Mahmoud Khalil should be deported for his alleged support of the terrorist group Hamas.

”If you tell us when you apply for a visa ‘I’m coming to the U.S. to participate in pro-Hamas events,’ that runs counter to the foreign policy interests of the United States, it’s that simple,” Rubio explained the Brennan. “You lied! If you had told us your were going to do that we never would have given you the visa! Now you’re here, you do it, you lied to us, you’re out! It’s that simple.”

“But is there any evidence of a link to terrorism or is it just his point of view?” Brennan countered.

“You should watch the news!” Rubio said, flabbergasted by her comment. “These guys take over entire buildings, they vandalize colleges, they shut down colleges!!”

“We don’t need these people in our country! We never should have allowed them in in the first place!”

Khalil was allegedly involved in distributing pro-Hamas propaganda at Columbia University and taking part in the destructive anti-Israel demonstrations on campus.

“The bottom line is this,” Rubio snapped. “We don’t want terrorists in America! I don’t know why that’s hard to understand!”

Watch Rubio go off on Brennan for trying to defend Khalil’s right to stay in the U.S.:

Opinion: Mahmoud Khalil Must Go: America Won’t Tolerate Anti-Semitic Radicals

By Rudy Giuliani

Listen up, folks—America is under attack, not just from abroad but from within, and it’s time we take a stand. The case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and anti-Israel agitator, is a glaring example of what’s wrong with letting radicals infiltrate our country and our elite institutions. This guy’s not here to contribute to the American dream—he’s here to tear it down, and he’s gotta go. President Trump’s got it right: deporting Khalil is the first step in rooting out pervasive anti-Semitism and protecting our values.

Let’s get one thing straight: Israel is our ally, one of the strongest we’ve got. They’re a democracy in a sea of chaos, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us against terrorism and tyranny. Our government’s support for Israel isn’t up for debate—it’s a bedrock of our foreign policy, forged through decades of shared struggle and mutual respect. If your whole purpose for being here is to protest that alliance, to undermine it with hate and lies, then you don’t belong in the United States. Pack your bags, Mahmoud—Syria’s waiting.

Now, let’s talk facts. Khalil wasn’t just some kid with a sign at a rally. This guy was a ringleader, a graduate student at Columbia who turned that campus into a cesspool of anti-Israel venom. He distributed propaganda—right there on American soil—celebrating the October 7th attacks, that barbaric assault by Hamas that slaughtered over 1,100 innocent people, including women and children…

