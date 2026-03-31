GOP Rep. Chip Roy exploded at open borders advocate Thomas A. Saenz for claiming that illegal immigrant children have the right to taxpayer-funded education in the U.S.

“Can a billion children around the world come to the United states and get a free education?” Roy demanded. “This is fanciful unicorn NONSENSE!!”

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JPMorgan Calls It a ‘Core Holding.’ Most Retirement Accounts Hold Zero

If you’re 55 or older and your IRA has no gold — JPMorgan just made that expensive.

They’ve raised their 2026 gold forecast to $6,300. Laid out a credible path to $8,000. And officially called gold a “core holding” — not a crisis hedge, not a speculation. A core holding.

Here’s why that matters if you’re near retirement:

Most Americans hold less than 1% in gold. When that shifts — even slightly — demand collides with limited supply. Prices don’t drift. They reprice. Fast.

Gold already broke $5,000. Already outperformed the S&P 500 in 2026.

If you’re living off your savings — or will be soon — you don’t get to wait for the second leg up before deciding.

See how Americans 55+ are adding gold to their retirement savings right now.

The free 2026 Info Guide shows you:

Why JPMorgan is calling gold a “core holding” for retirement portfolios

What the $6,300 → $8,000 path means for people near retirement

How to add physical gold to your existing IRA or 401(k) — no penalties, no tax hit, done in days

Click here to see how Americans 55+ are protecting their retirement savings with gold.

Get the Free 2026 Info Guide here »

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Trump FBI orders Swalwell’s China honeypot probe documents

The FBI under Director Kash Patel has ordered agents to gather decade-old documents on Rep. Eric Swalwell’s ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, prompting Swalwell’s attorneys to issue a cease-and-desist letter warning of legal action if the files are released.

Honey Trap Investigation: A decade ago the FBI investigated Rep. Eric Swalwell’s involvement with Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy, in what was described as a classic honey trap; Swalwell was not accused of wrongdoing and cut ties in 2015 after being warned by federal agents.

Current FBI Action: Trump officials directed FBI agents to review and redact the investigative files in preparation for potential public release, with agents dispatched following the order from Director Kash Patel.

Swalwell Demands Halt: Swalwell’s attorneys sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel demanding the bureau agree within three days not to release the files, threatening legal action if it proceeds.

Democratic Smear Claims: New York Times correspondent Peter Baker reported that law enforcement officials are alarmed the documents could be used to smear Swalwell, while critics note Swalwell has demanded transparency in other cases such as the Epstein files.

Trump says he feels “badly for the family” after learning of Kristi Noem’s husband’s alleged cross-dressing double life

President Donald Trump said he was surprised hearing about Kristi Noem’s husband Bryon’s alleged double-life as a cross-dresser with a fetish for grotesquely oversized breasts, telling the Daily Mail “they confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case, that’s too bad.” A Noem spokesperson said she was “devastated” to learn what her husband of 32 years was allegedly up to and the family was “blindsided” by the revelation.

Why it matters: According to reports, Bryon Noem engaged in explicit conversations with women from a niche “bimbofication” fetish scene and allegedly sent tens of thousands of dollars to various women, plus selfies wearing pink hotpants and crop-tops stuffed with balloons inflated to resemble cartoonish-sized breasts with protruding nipples visible. In one conversation, Bryon pledged to worship one woman like a “goddess,” saying “you turn me into a girl” before asking if he should “put on leggings.”

San Francisco leader charged for allegedly using racial equity funds to fund her lifestyle

Former San Francisco Human Rights Commission executive director Sheryl Davis, 57, faces multiple felony counts after allegedly using racial equity grants to fund a jet set lifestyle.

Multiple Felony Charges Filed: Sheryl Davis is charged with 13 felony counts of alleged financial conflict of interest in government contracts, one felony count of misappropriating public funds, three felony counts of perjury, plus two misdemeanors for receiving restricted gifts and conflict in government decisions.

Luxury Expenses Alleged: The left-wing leader is accused of allegedly funding first-class flights, her son’s graduate school tuition, and a trip to Martha’s Vineyard with the public money.

Role in Equity Programs: Davis served as former executive director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission and oversaw the distribution of millions in grants aimed at racial equity initiatives.

DA Press Release Details: San Francisco District Attorney announced the charges Monday, highlighting alleged financial conflicts of interest and misappropriation tied to her oversight of the public funds.

Biden-released Venezuelan illegal accused of alleged double murder in sanctuary county

A 22-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien released into the U.S. via the Biden administration’s CBP One app has been charged with two alleged murders in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, a sanctuary jurisdiction, prompting DHS to urge local officials not to release him without notifying ICE.

CBP One App Entry: Jesus Quintero Fernandez used the Biden administration’s CBP One mobile app to schedule a southern border appointment in July 2023 and was approved for release into the U.S. interior.

Murder Charges Filed: Fernandez faces first-degree murder charges for the January 24 alleged shooting death of 44-year-old Ludvin Antonio Guzman Morales and the March 22 alleged murder of Luis Guitierrez Mora, plus alleged attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon, stolen firearm possession, and conspiracy.

DHS Sanctuary Warning: Department of Homeland Security officials pleaded with Mecklenburg County not to release the suspect without notifying ICE, blaming the Biden CBP One app for allowing him to enter and commit the crimes.

Arrest Timeline: Fernandez was arrested on March 23 following the second alleged murder; DHS statement emphasized the need for sanctuary jurisdictions to cooperate to keep communities safe.

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