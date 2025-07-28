Byrna Technologies CEO Bryan Ganz pushed back against CNN's anti-tariff hysteria live on air, leaving smug Jake Tapper speechless.

The company, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, develops non-lethal self defense tools for civilians and law enforcement, including pepper sprays, personal alarms, and non lethal guns.

Jake Tapper tried to steer the conversation in a negative direction about Trump’s tariffs, but Ganz wouldn’t let him.

“What’s been the repercussions of all this?!” Tapper probed.

“We’re significantly shortening the supply chain…frankly, our quality is higher!” Ganz raved, and when Tapper asked about long-term growth in relation to these Trump tariffs, Ganz had a bullish outlook.

“I hope it’s not short term!” Ganz said. “We were very, very pleased to see these tariffs, particularly on China, on some of these competitive products because it’s very difficult for us to compete on price when we produce here in the U.S.”

Watch Tapper’s entire agenda fall apart on live T.V.:

Trump calls London mayor “nasty” during tense Scotland press conference

During a weekend visit to Scotland, President Donald Trump sparked awkward laughter by criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan while standing beside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a conference touching on many diplomatic developments.

When asked if he would visit London during his state visit, Trump confirmed he would, but added, “I’m not a fan of your mayor … a nasty person,” referring to Khan. Starmer interrupted with a laugh, quickly defending Khan. “He’s a friend of mine, actually.”

Trump continued his criticism, repeating that Khan had “done a terrible job” as mayor, while insisting he would still visit the British capital.

The joint appearance also highlighted Trump’s announcement that he helped broker a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, saying he used a trade deal as leverage. “I said, ‘I don’t want to trade with anybody that’s killing each other,’” Trump said.

Trump thanked Prime Minister Starmer for backing the U.S. during the negotiations, saying, “Thank you to Keir,” and noting the cooperation as part of broader diplomatic progress between the two allies.

Maine liberals revolt against losing cheap illegal labor in ongoing protests

A group of residents in Wells, Maine have launched weekly protests against the local police department’s recent partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling it a betrayal of the small coastal town’s values and economy.

The agreement, signed March 28 by Police Chief Jo-Ann Putnam, makes Wells the only department in Maine to formally partner with ICE, allowing local officers to aid in immigration enforcement — a role typically reserved for federal agents.

Demonstrators have lined U.S. Route 1 weekly since April with signs like “No ICE in our community” and “Fight ignorance, not immigrants.” Protesters say the deal threatens the town’s seasonal economy, which relies heavily on foreign workers staffing hotels and restaurants.

Chief Putnam defended the move, calling it “another tool in the toolbox” to deal with “designated criminal aliens,” and emphasized that Wells remains one of Maine’s safest towns. She also said no officers have yet participated in any ICE operations.

Business leaders, including Maine State Chamber of Commerce CEO Patrick Woodcock, warned the partnership could deter much-needed international workers. “We do need to ensure that those who are authorized to work feel welcomed,” he said, citing recent economic decline in the state.

Violent Cincinnati brawl sparks social media debate and investigation

Cincinnati police have launched an investigation into a violent street fight downtown after a graphic video of the incident circulated on social media late Friday.

The footage shows multiple people bloodied and a woman apparently knocked unconscious, occurring near Elm and Fourth Streets. The incident was not reported to police until the video surfaced online, according to Fox19 NOW. Witnesses said the incident followed a verbal dispute involving an allegedly intoxicated man who left, then returned with others who escalated the situation and allegedly shouted slurs.

Several individuals exchange punches in the footage, including a man striking another person to the ground. At least two people appear seriously injured. “Nothing short of cruel,” is how Police Chief Teresa Theetge described the violence, adding the incident was unrelated to the nearby Cincinnati Music Festival.

Officials criticized both the attackers and bystanders. State Rep. Cecil Thomas said the incident was “embarrassing,” urging people to call 911 rather than record violent acts. Councilman Mark Jeffreys called the behavior “inhumane,” and Councilman Seth Walsh said the video could damage downtown’s public image. Fraternal Order of Police President Ken Kober condemned the crowd’s lack of action.

Police are currently reviewing security footage, interviewing witnesses, and collecting statements. Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Trump hammers Putin for peace deal, sharply reduces deadline

President Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, reducing a peace deadline to just 10–12 days, citing a lack of progress and a deadly new wave of Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.

Speaking from Scotland alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said he was “very disappointed” in Putin and had lost patience after what he described as repeated broken promises. “I’m not so interested in talking anymore,” Trump said. “We have such nice conversations…and then people die the following night.”

Trump originally gave Putin a 50-day window to reach a peace deal during a July 14 meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. After Russia launched more than 300 drones and missiles into Ukraine overnight — some striking Kyiv and injuring at least five — Trump said the deadline would now be closer to 10 days.

“I would have said five times we would have had a deal,” Trump told reporters, expressing frustration over stalled talks. He pointed to recent attacks that left “bodies lying all over the street.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 309 of 324 drones and multiple missiles in the latest barrage. “Unfortunately, not all of them,” Zelenskyy said, adding that discussions with allies would continue to strengthen Ukraine’s air shield and domestic drone production.

Liberal comedian admits he was DEAD WRONG about tariffs: “that’s the fact!”

Comedian and longtime Donald Trump critic Bill Maher acknowledged on his Club Random podcast Monday that he misjudged the economic impact of Trump’s tariff policies, admitting that, despite his skepticism, the economy has not collapsed.