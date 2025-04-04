U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick fired back at CNN for fear mongering about the effects of President Trump’s tariffs during a heated live interview, Thursday.

Following President Trump’s "Liberation Day" announcement of American reciprocal tariffs on our trade partners starting on Wednesday, the media has been ramming alarmism and fear down the American consumer’s throat. Lutnick, at the center of the Trump administration’s trade policy, went on CNN to provide clarification and make the case to trust Trump and the logic behind his actions.

”Unraveling globalization takes a long time, this isn’t an overnight fix,” the CNN reporter told Lutnick. “There will be short term pain. We’re going to see prices going up in the next few days at the grocery store. What do you say to those Americans who put Donald Trump in office to lower prices, not raise them?”

Lutnick fired right back at her, “Energy costs, down! Mortgage costs, down! Interests rates, down! Why aren’t you talking about the fact that oil at the gas pump is gonna come smashing down?!”

The CNN reporter interjected, reminding Lutnick that many Americans put Trump in office because of inflation consumer prices they felt President Biden did not address well.

“No one can guarantee anything!” Lutnick said. “But let’s go through it, our farmers are blocked from selling almost anywhere, 1.4 billion in India, we can’t sell them corn, Europe won’t let us sell beef, Australia won’t let us sell beef,… come on, this is all nonsense!”

“Let Donald Trump run the global economy!” Lutnick continued. “He knows what he’s doing, he’s been talking about it for 35 years, let him fix it!”

