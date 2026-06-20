MAGA bulldog Senator Roger Marshall set the record straight on CNN over President Donald Trump’s peace agreement with Iran as Kaitlan Collins repeatedly tried to poke holes in the agreement and downplay Trump’s success.

“The shooting has stopped! Gas prices and grocery prices have started to come down as well!” Mashall fired back at Collins.

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Conservative STUMPS anti-ICE protester, radical-left nutjob attacks!

“Get the f**k off me!!!”

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Transgender former NH lawmaker sentenced to 33 years in child exploitation case

Stacie Marie Laughton, 41, a former New Hampshire state representative, was sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children, per a WCVB report.

The details: Prosecutors say Laughton’s former partner, Lindsay Groves, 40, who worked at a Massachusetts daycare, photographed young children during diaper changes between 2022 and 2023 and shared the images with Laughton via text. Investigators found thousands of messages between the two discussing the material. Groves was sentenced earlier this month to 22 years.

What’s next: The US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts said all children involved have been identified and their families notified. Laughton is currently held in the male population at a New Hampshire county jail, officials confirmed.

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Trump says vandals damaged newly renovated reflecting pool

President Donald Trump alleged Friday that vandals used chemicals to damage the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool’s newly installed surface and destroyed surrounding grass, just weeks after a $14.8 million restoration was completed. He said authorities are investigating, with National Guard members and US Park Police now patrolling the area.

The allegations follow a week of mounting scrutiny over the renovation, which faced criticism after algae growth obscured the pool’s new “American flag blue” bottom. The National Park Service deployed chemicals, ozone nanobubbles, and vacuum equipment to clear the algae, which Trump said is now roughly 75% removed.

The incident comes shortly after a separate act of vandalism, in which the message “86 47” was etched into grass near the National Mall — language administration officials characterized as threatening toward the president. Trump said the damaged pool area would be repaired by early next week.

Horrific audio of moments after Austin Metcalf stabbing released

“My friend is bleeding everywhere!”