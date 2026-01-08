GOP Rep. Brandon Gill confronted Democrat witnesses with the damning facts about massive Somali fraud in Minnesota, pressing one Democrat with a question he definitely wasn’t ready for.

“What percentage of Somali immigrant households are on welfare after 10 years of being in the United States?”

Watch the heated clash here:

Click To Watch Video

DHS labels shooting “domestic terrorism,” claims Good was “stalking” agents

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said at a press conference that Renee Nicole Good, 37, was “stalking and impeding” ICE agents all day and repeatedly refused instructions to get out of her car and stop “obstructing” law enforcement, with the agency claiming she tried to “weaponize her vehicle” and “attempted to run a law enforcement officer over” before being shot and killed.

Minneapolis officials dispute self-defense claims as “bulls—”: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Good was shot in the head and strongly disputed the agency’s self-defense claims as “bulls—,” while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told people not to believe the DHS’ “propaganda machine” about the shooting and promised “a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice,” with the FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension jointly leading the investigation.

Shooting intensifies Capitol Hill divisions over ICE operations: The shooting of Good, a U.S. citizen, has intensified divisions on Capitol Hill over Trump’s immigration policy, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling ICE “accountable to no one” and saying “we just saw them murder an American citizen in cold blood,” while Vice President JD Vance said ICE officers have the full backing of the Trump administration, telling “radicals assaulting them, doxxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we’re going to work even harder to enforce the law.”

Video shows mortified wife of woman shot by ICE, moments after tragedy: “It’s my fault!”

Footage shows a hysterical woman identifying herself as the wife of Renee Nicole Good blaming herself for her partner’s death at the hands of ICE agents in Minneapolis Wednesday, sobbing “I made her come down here, it’s my fault. They just shot my wife” and saying “They shot her in the head. I have a 6-year-old in school.”

Good shot three times at close range by ICE agent: The 37-year-old mother was shot dead while behind the wheel after an ICE agent who was clipped by her car drew a handgun and fired three shots at close range, causing her vehicle to speed out of control and crash down the block, with DHS calling Good a “domestic terrorist” who tried to kill the federal agent and “weaponized” her car after allegedly “stalking and impeding” ICE agents throughout the day.

Medical help refused as Good bled out: Good’s supposed wife claimed they were new to the area and didn’t have anybody to call, while a resident identifying himself as a medical professor repeatedly asked to approach the wrecked car to assess Good but was refused by ICE agents who said EMS would arrive shortly, as Good’s mother called her “one of the kindest people I’ve ever known” who was “extremely compassionate” and “an amazing human being.”

Trump vows to ban large investors from buying single-family homes

President Trump announced Wednesday he will pursue blocking institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes, targeting a practice housing advocates blame for squeezing first-time buyers out of the market and driving up prices.

American Dream rationale: Trump wrote on Truth Social that homeownership represents “the pinnacle of the American Dream” now “increasingly out of reach” due to “Record High Inflation” caused by Biden, declaring “I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes” while calling on Congress to codify the measure, emphasizing “People live in homes, not corporations.”

Market impact and scope: Invitation Homes stock plunged 6% following the announcement, with Blackstone and Apollo Global Management dropping roughly 6% and 5% respectively, as data shows investors of all sizes accounted for 30% of single-family purchases in early 2025, with firms controlling over 20% of sales in Houston, Miami, Phoenix, and Las Vegas during the pandemic, while institutional investors owned 25% of Atlanta’s rental homes.

Housing crisis indicators: The median single-family home price hit $426,800 in Q3 2025 with a summer record of $435,300, while the median first-time buyer age rose to 40 years old—up from 38 in 2024 and 33 in 2020—as first-time purchasers represented just 21% of all U.S. home sales, a new record low.

Trump plans discussing the ban at the World Economic Forum in Davos, though execution feasibility without congressional approval remains unclear.

Dr. Oz defends moderate alcohol guidelines: “Don’t have It for breakfast”

Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz explained new federal dietary guidance recommending moderate alcohol consumption rather than abstinence, citing social benefits despite cancer risks.