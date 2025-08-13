Co-founder of Home Depot & Republican billionaire Ken Langone sounded off at socialist Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a heated live CNBC interview.

Langone had a surprise for Warren she wasn’t ready for… Watch below:

Warren has partnered with left-wing radicals like socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to support a wealth tax on unrealized gains for appreciating assets.

“I paid my taxes!” Langone snapped. “A wealth tax is negative compound interest. I made all the money, what I had left, I put at risk, I could have lost it all!”

The billionaire then demanded Warren and other Democrats “have the courage” to fix entitlement programs like Social Security making payouts to Americans who don’t need them.

“How do you rationalize giving me $3,000 a month, with all my wealth?!” he pressed the senator. “I shouldn’t get Social Security!!”

Watch the full live clash here:

Click to Watch Video

Trump seeks to extend DC takeover, says the capital will be “a beacon” for other American cities

President Donald Trump plans to request "long-term extensions" from Congress to maintain federal control over DC's 3,400-officer Metropolitan Police Department beyond the current 30-day limit under the 1973 Home Rule Act.

The proposed crime bill will include expanded anti-crime powers and infrastructure funding for DC, covering everything from law enforcement authority to "finest grasses" for city parks and road repairs, with Trump vowing the capital will become a "beacon" for other cities.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro is demanding policy changes to undo parts of DC code that allow judges to set aside jail time for defendants under 25, release offenders after 15 years, and seal criminal records.

New York Times reporter who attacked Trump’s DC crime crackdown challenged to walk through the streets at night alone

A conservative media executive challenged New York Times correspondent Peter Baker to walk unarmed through Washington, D.C., at night after Baker criticized President Donald Trump's crime crackdown in the nation's capital.

NYT correspondent Peter Baker criticized Trump's DC crime crackdown on X , claiming there's a "nonexistent crime crisis" and that violent crime in DC is at a 30-year low, while attacking Trump's deployment of National Guard and federal control of police.

Grabien founder Tom Elliott challenged Baker to prove his safety claims by walking unarmed through DC streets after 9 PM on a weekend night, initially pledging $300 and creating a GoFundMe that quickly grew to over $1,000.

Elliott created escalating incentives based on fundraising milestones , including a GoPro at $500, matching T-shirts that read “D.C.: Safest Streets in America” for him and his cameraman at $1,000, gold chains at $2,500, and expanding to two nights of walking at $5,000+, with all proceeds going to Baker's charity of choice.

The challenge includes Elliott offering to double his pledge if Baker sends his wife instead, and promising to find another "high-profile believer in the 'no crime crisis' narrative" if Baker declines the challenge.

