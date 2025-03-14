GOP Rep. John James dismantled CBS’s Margaret Brennan during a live interview for fear mongering about President Trump’s tariff negotiation strategy.

Brennan asked James about a statement from the CEO of Ford, who claimed “a 25% tariff would blow a hole in U.S. industry that we have never seen.”

James fired back, “You can talk to the CEO of Ford but what I’m dealing with is people when I visit factory floors every single day!”

“When you’re not playing fair with America, then we have to do what we can to make sure that we can compete on a fair playing field,” James added. “Fairness is what we should be pursuing, and I don’t think that’s wrong to ask for from our allies and partners!”

James reminded Brennan before she asked her next question, that he has a masters degree in supply chain economics and is a businessman in the automatic industry.

“What I’m trying to say is, the cars go across the border multiple times,” Brennan stated. “What is the construction of the tariffs that is actually going to be beneficial here?!”

“You know what else comes across the border?” James asked. “Fentanyl!”

Watch the fiery interview on “Face The Nation”

